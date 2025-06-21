Step 5/6 and below
ATHLETIC AND CITY TO SHARE
LYDDERS DAMNED TO DROP
LYDD Town have failed in their bid to avoid relegation from the Southern Counties East Premier Division after the FA dismissed their appeal against a four-point deduction. The Lydders were penalised for fielding defender Charlie Dickens during seven league matches in January and February while serving a ban imposed while...
ROVERS HANDED A REPRIEVE
GODMANCHESTER Rovers have been reprieved from relegation from United Counties Premier South, writes ROBIN JONES. The club won only four of their 36 league games next season, finishing bottom, but still technically above Cogenhoe United, who quit the league before the season started. They have been spared the drop after...
WOUND ED LIONS ARE READY
By Matthew Nash NEW BEGINNINGS: Guernsey’s new Victoria Park stadium will be hosting Step 5 football next season TONY VANCE admits Guernsey were hurt by their relegation to the Southern Combination League but says he is a “realist” and will temper expectations of coming straight back up to Step 4....
PREM ACE TAKES STOCK ON CELTIC
By Andy Mitchell EX-PREMIER League goalkeeper David Stockdale has vowed to safeguard the long-term future of football in Farsley – but the short-term outlook is far less certain. It was announced this week that the family of the former Fulham, Brighton and Birmingham City stopper, 39, had agreed a deal...