ATHLETIC AND CITY TO SHARE

HELSTON Athletic have unveiled a new groundshare partnership with Truro City in a bid to boost the development of young footballers in the west country.
City Reserves, who play in the Step 6 South West Peninsula Premier West, will play at Helston’s Kellaway Park base for the upcoming season.
The aim is to ensure the protection of the playing surface at Truro City Stadium, as the first team becomes the first in Cornwall to enter the National League.
Helston director of football Steve Massey said: "For the first time ever, players won't have to leave the county.

Tackle the News

