Combined Counties Football League Division One
Two games in 24 hours for teen ace Olly
Olly Rowan has clearly done his homework when it comes to making a mark this pre-season – ticking off goal involvements for two different clubs inside 24 hours!
Guernsey: New grounds for optimism says Green Lions boss Tony Vance
Guernsey boss Tony Vance believes moving into a football-specific stadium for the first time can give the game on the island a reboot – but insisted for now he is only focused on points and survival.
Adders happy to slide under the vase radar
By Andy Mitchell Joint-boss Ross Innes is quite happy for no-one to notice of Atherstone Town as the race for the FA Vase hots up. With Combined Counties League trailblazers Ascot United, high-profile Bury AFC and holders Newport Pagnell Town – Atherstone’s quarter-final opponents – attracting the attention, not many...