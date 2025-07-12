Connect with us

Combined Counties Football League Division One

Two games in 24 hours for teen ace Olly

Olly Rowan has clearly done his homework when it comes to making a mark this pre-season – ticking off goal involvements for two different clubs inside 24 hours!

FRESH TALENT: Sixteen-year-old Olly Rowan played for both Tadley Calleva and Slough Town in the space of 24 hours
PICTURE: Rob Mellor

The dual registered 16-year-old got his chance to impress Slough Town boss Scott Davies last Friday night when the Elite Development Squad (EDS) talent was drafted into the first-team and came on at half-time to notch an assist in a 3-1 pre-season victory over Virginia Water.
Then, hours later on Sa...

