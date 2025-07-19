A celebration set for South

Connect with us

South Liverpool boss Martin Ryman says making the club proud is the aim this season as they get set to celebrate their 90th anniversary.

Chief plans an anniversary waltz
By Matt Badcock

SOUTH LIVERPOOL boss Martin Ryman says making the club proud is the aim this season as they get set to celebrate their 90th anniversary.
The North West Counties League Premier outfit are steeped in history and include Liverpool legends Jimmy Case and John Aldridge among their alumni.
That was back in South’s Northern Premier League days before they went to the wall and were re-founded in 1991.
In recent years, they’ve returned to the National League System and last season had their first campaign at Step 5.
    OPENING WEEK’S FIXTURES

    MONDAY JULY 21 (ko 7.45pm unless stated) NORTH WEST COUNTIES LEAGUE Champions Cup Final: Bury P-PCharnock Richard TUESDAY JULY 22 (ko 7.45pm unless stated) HERTFORDSHIRE CHARITY SHIELD: Sawbridgeworth Town v Oxhey Jets FRIDAY JULY 25 (ko 7.45pm unless stated) EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE Division One South: Cannons Wood v Brimsdown, Lymore...

    CHAMPIONS GAME IS OFF

    THE 2025 North West Counties League Champions Cup fixture between Bury and Charnock Richard has been cancelled due to Bury not being able to raise a side. The game – pitting the Premier Division title winners Bury and League Challenge Cup winners Charnock Richard – is the annual curtain-raiser for...

    Lydders looking to Dex as boss

    LYDD Town have promoted first-team coach Dexter Gondongwe to manager of the Southern Counties East Division One club. Gondongwe, who also served as the club’s under-23s manager, has replaced Ryan Smith, who resigned after the club lost their FA appeal against a four-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player, which...

    The Good, The Bad and The Ugly: Richard Brodie – my mission is to stop my players from repeating my big mistakes

    Richard Brodie was not, by any stretch of the imagination, the sort of footballer you’d peg as a future manager. Yet here he is, three jobs in!