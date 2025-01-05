FA Vase Factfile: Club records mark a year of Vase firsts

By Phil Annets

HISTORY MAKERS: Heanor Town have equalled their best ever Vase run

TWENTY-FIVE of the 32 clubs involved in this season’s Isuzu FA Vase fourth round have the chance of setting or equalling their best Vase runs – that’s a massive 78% of clubs.

Sutton United (Birmingham) are the last remaining debutant club in this season’s competition and they host Bourne Town, who themselves have equalled their best Vase run this season.

It is one of seven ties that guarantee the winner will set a new club record Vase run.

Heanor Town and Hartpury University have both already...