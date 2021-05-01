By George, he’s got it! – Chesterfield star relishing bid for promotion

Matt BADCOCK

IN-SPIRED! George Carline is revelling in a promotion chase with Chesterfield

WATCHING George Carline for Chesterfield on Tuesday night raised the question of just how good the Birmingham University football sides he didn’t get picked for must have been.

It seems incredible to think someone who is now playing such a vital role in Chesterfield’s bid to return to the Football League couldn’t get a look in.

But their loss turned out to be Cadbury Athletic’s gain. With Carline and his friend Callum instead opting to take the train one stop down the line to Bournville to train w...