Fantasy Non-League Update – December 14, 2019

Welcome to the latest update of Fantasy Non-League 2019/20. Today’s update covers the period Sunday 8th December 2019 through to Saturday 14th December 2019.

As we fast approach the New Year which is of course the time your substitutions start to perform for you, I thought we would take our latest look at who is in the running at both ends of the main FNL 2019/20 League Table.

Leading the way at the top of the table is now HORNBY 443 with 8,431pts and they are 77pts ahead of second place CHUNKIE GRANDPOPS and 174pts ahead of third placed ADDLESTONE CARD. The top ten is covered by 347pts so what is happening is very interesting with the top three covered by 174pts but the remaining seven teams in the top ten is covered by only 173pts. The top fifty in fact is very tight as well with only 602pts covering one to fifty. So, I think we still have a lot of ups and downs to go yet.

The bottom has CALAMITY KEIR holding everyone else up with 493pts. They are 106pts adrift from TRAPDOOR UTD who is the nearest team to them. The bottom ten is covered a massive 925pts. So it is really looking like the fight for bottom spot is going to turn into a two horse race.

Finally, a reminder where you need to send the changes you want to make to the FNL Helpdesk either by e-mail, text or by post to FNL Substitutions, Flat 14 Chataway House, Leach Road, Chard, Somerset, TA20 1GH. Please don’t send any of your changes to the paper.

Top 3 teams currently leading the December 2019 Manager of the Month.

EmmerDieterEat 842pts (413th) Hectors Hitmen 728pts (209th) TOOT & GAR MOON 693pts (772nd)

Bottom wight wallabies 32pts (952nd)

Top 5 teams over the last seven days. (Numbers in the brackets are the FNL Main Table positions).

CatherineJudith 388pts (785th) Wicky Wonka 337pts (1,116th) Bromsboro United 334pts (957th) Oughtonhead FC 327pts (145th) Rookerey Nook 319pts (357th)

Bottom BobFromHolland -24pts (940th)

Top Team in each of the leagues are

Vanarama National Premier – Bromley 326pts

Vanarama National North – York City 428pts

Vanarama National South – Wealdstone 429pts

Northern Premier – South Shields 409pts

Isthmian Premier – Kingstonian 347pts

Southern Premier Central – Hednesford Town 364pts

Southern Premier South – Truro City 338pts

The Mixture – Berkhamsted 382pts

Top Team over the last seven days is Hendon (Southern Premier South) with 64pts.

Standings:

Full Fantasy standings

Manager of the Month

Team totals

