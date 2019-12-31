Fantasy Non-League Update – December 21, 2019

Welcome to the latest update of Fantasy Non-League 2019/20. Today’s update covers the period Sunday 15th December 2019 through to Saturday 21st December 2019.

So, guys, did you pick the right teams? I bet a lot of you were already thinking about making your subs back in September. Well it is now time to send in your substitutions. The window for your subs is open and all your substitution requests must be with me here at FNL Towers by midnight on Tuesday 31st December 2019. Your changes will be activated on Wednesday 1st January 2020.

Now remember you can only make up to three substitutions and those three teams must have been included on your entry form back in August at the start of the season. Your changes do not have to be like for like as far as the leagues are concerned. For example, you can remove a National League Premier side and replace them with a team from The Mixture if you so wish. So, if you are new to FNL this season this is how the subs work. If you remove Dover Athletic from your team and replace them with say Dartford. All the points Dover have scored up to midnight on the 31st December 2019 are frozen in your team calculations and then every point Dartford score from the 1st January 2020 up to the end of the season become part of your main score.

Please Note: You can change your Jokers, but if you do this will count as one of your substitutions.

So, after reading this you are sat there thinking why I should bother to change anything when I am sat in 1,202nd in the main FNL table. Well a good reason could be if you make the right changes you could pick up a FNL Manager of the Month award in the New Year!! Also, remember that you can pick up £50 for finishing bottom each month. So, if you are nearer the bottom then the top then make some changes that might give you the chance of finishing bottom.

Finally, a reminder where you need to send the changes you want to make to the FNL Helpdesk either by e-mail, text or by post to FNL Substitutions, Flat 14 Chataway House, Leach Road, Chard, Somerset, TA20 1GH. Please don’t send any of your changes to the paper.

Top 3 teams currently leading the December 2019 Manager of the Month.

Hectors Hitmen 985pts (170th) EmmerDieterEat 960pts (437th) Whisper’s Wyverns 958pts (735th)

Bottom Come On U Shire 145pts (1,137th)

Top 5 teams over the last seven days. (Numbers in the brackets are the FNL Main Table positions).

Obi-Wan Iwobi 464pts (986th) Sky Blue Brazil 427pts (429th) Jeds Eleven 413pts (871st) Westbury Gulls 395pts (1,001st) Jono G.H.S & S.C 387pts (666th)

Bottom No Name -47pts (1,200th)

Top Team in each of the leagues are

Vanarama National Premier – Bromley 318pts

Vanarama National North – York City 422pts

Vanarama National South – Wealdstone 429pts

Northern Premier – South Shields 419pts

Isthmian Premier – Kingstonian 373pts

Southern Premier Central – Hednesford Town 364pts

Southern Premier South – Truro City 338pts

The Mixture – Berkhamsted 376pts

Top Team over the last seven days is Tiverton Town/Weston-Super-Mare (Southern Premier South) with 56pts.

Fantasy Non-League Helpdesk – fnl07544@btinternet.com Phone Number – 07909993854

Standings:

Full Fantasy standings

Manager of the Month

Team totals

