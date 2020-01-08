Fantasy Non-League Update – December 28, 2019

Posted on by in Fantasy Non-League, Features with

Welcome to the latest update of Fantasy Non-League 2019/20. Today’s update covers the period Sunday 22nd December 2019 through to Saturday 28th December 2019. First of all, can I wish you all a very Happy New Year.

As you are reading this we have slipped into a new decade and the year 2020. I will also be very busy getting all your substitutions into place and ready for the second half of the 2019/20 FNL season.

Also of course next week we will be naming our fourth Manager of the Month winners as December 2019 has come to an end, so in today’s update I am going to take a quick look at who is in the running for the latest prizes in this season’s competition. Leading the way is Whisper’s Wyverns who have so far in December 2019 scored 1,346pts. They are just 15pts ahead of second placed Archie Strollers and 62pts ahead of third placed EmmerDieterEat. The top ten is covered by 158pts so you could argue that anyone in the top ten could still be in the running. What will be interesting is if Whisper’s Wyverns hangs onto to top spot then it will show that even if you are way down the main table you can still win a Manager of the Month award.

At the bottom it is not quite so tight with Scarbob United at the bottom sitting on 55pts. They are 97pts adrift from their nearest rival The Lannen Fuds and the bottom ten is covered by 245pts.

Top 3 teams currently leading the December 2019 Manager of the Month.

Whisper’s Wyverns 1,346pts (663rd) Archie Strollers 1,331pts (97th) EmmerDieterEat 1,284pts (402nd)

Bottom Scarbob United -55pts (1,177th)

Top 5 teams over the last seven days. (Numbers in the brackets are the FNL Main Table positions).

MUMMYDUKE 490pts (416th) Debbie’s XI 476pts (929th) Wolfie Wolves 476pts (819th) GeolHarry DSS 460pts (479th) Archie Strollers 458pts (97th)

Bottom THE LANNEN FUDS -155pts (1,151st)

Top Team in each of the leagues are

Vanarama National Premier – Notts County 338pts

Vanarama National North – York City 442pts

Vanarama National South – Wealdstone 438pts

Northern Premier – South Shields 412pts

Isthmian Premier – Kingstonian 382pts

Southern Premier Central – Coalville Town 380pts

Southern Premier South – Truro City 343pts

The Mixture – Berkhamsted 402pts

Top Team over the last seven days is Dorking Wanderers (National League South) with 51pts.

Fantasy Non-League Helpdesk – fnl07544@btinternet.com Phone Number – 07909993854

Standings:

Full Fantasy table

Team totals

Manager of the Month

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Fantasy Non-League