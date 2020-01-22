Fantasy Non-League Update – January 11, 2020

Welcome to the latest update of Fantasy Non-League 2019/20. Today’s update covers the period Sunday 5th January 2020 through to Saturday 11th January 2020.

First of all, As we have now passed into January 2020, we have of course passed the substitution deadline. I am pleased to announce that I have activated all your substitutions. If your subs have been done you will have a [S] after your team name. If your team hasn’t got a [S] after it and you have sent your subs in please get in contact with the FNL Helpdesk.

Of course, as normal we move into January and all the clubs you have subbed out start to perform. It seems to be the same every season. Talking of every season I will again be running the substitution comparison exercise once a month. Basically, I have saved a copy of the main FNL spreadsheet on the 31st December 2019 before I made your changes. So that saved spreadsheet will run alongside the spreadsheet with the subs activated and we will be able to tell whether or not you made the correct decision to use your subs.

If you would like to included in the sub comparison then please contact the FNL Helpdesk.

Top 3 teams currently leading the January 2020 Manager of the Month.

Hawks L [S] 1,226pts (46th) Sporting Delta FC 1,143pts (187th) Tharby Dragons 1,124pts (29th)

Bottom Abandon Hope 106pts (1,194th)

Top 5 teams over the last seven days. (Numbers in the brackets are the FNL Main Table positions).

Hawks L [S] 594pts (46th) Tharby Dragons 534pts (29th) Shell Cove Lobsters 526pts (2nd) CHUNKIE GRANDPOPS 514pts (1st) Greatrex 876 [S] 509pts (57th)

Bottom Nott’m Forest B Team [S] -45pts (1,173rd)

Top Team in each of the leagues are

Vanarama National Premier – Barrow 417pts

Vanarama National North – York City 498pts

Vanarama National South – Wealdstone 475pts

Northern Premier – South Shields 496pts

Isthmian Premier – Folkstone Invicta 433pts

Southern Premier Central – Coalville Town 410pts

Southern Premier South – Truro City 382pts

The Mixture – Thatcham Town 447pts

Top Team over the last seven days is Chesham Utd (Southern Premier South) with 61pts.

Standings:

Fantasy standings

Manager of the Month

Team totals

