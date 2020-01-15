Fantasy Non-League Update – January 4, 2020

Welcome to the latest update of Fantasy Non-League 2019/20. Today’s update covers the period Sunday 29th December 2019 through to Saturday 4th January 2020. First of all, As we have now passed into January 2020, we have of course passed the substitution deadline. I am pleased to announce that I have activated all your substitutions. If your subs have been done you will have a [S] after your team name. If your team hasn’t got a [S] after it and you have sent your subs in please get in contact with the FNL Helpdesk.

Well we have now reached our fourth Manager of the Month award for the 2019/20 Season. This award is for the month of December 2019. In first place and the winner of £150 is ARCHIE STROLLERS they finished the month with 1,431pts, they are currently 63rd in the main FNL Table. In second place and 35pts behind is WHISPER’S WYVERNS who picked up £50 for their efforts, they are 597th in the main table. In third place and just missing out was TEDDINGTON AFC who finished 91pts behind our winner, they are 991st in the main FNL table.

Finishing in bottom place and winning £50 is SCARBOB UNITED (1,178th in the main FNL table) who finished with -70pts. They finished 150pts adrift from their nearest rival C’MON THE FORT!

The December 2019 League Leaders bonuses go to the following teams. The first named club is the league leader and the second is the bottom club.

National League Premier – Barrow/Chorley.

National League North – King’s Lynn/Bradford Park Avenue.

National League South – Wealdstone/Hungerford Town.

Northern Premier – South Shields/Stafford Rangers

Isthmian Premier – Folkestone Invicta/Corinthian Casuals.

Southern Premier Central – Tamworth/Redditch Utd.

Southern Premier South – Tiverton Town/Beaconsfield Town.

The Mixture – Thatcham Town/FC Romania.

Each month the best and worst teams in each of the leagues FNL points wise are awarded 25pts and -25pts. Listed below are those teams. Remember these points only count in the Manager of the Month calculations not the main season.

December 2019 Monthly Bonuses.

National League Premier – Notts County/Chorley.

National League North – Leamington/Alfreton Town.

National League South – Concord Rangers/Hungerford Town.

Northern Premier – FC United of Manchester/Grantham Town.

Isthmian Premier – Leatherhead/Haringey Borough.

Southern Premier Central – Bromsgrove Sports/Redditch Utd.

Southern Premier South – Tiverton Town/Yate Town.

The Mixture – Melksham Town/FC Romania.

Top 3 teams currently leading the January 2020 Manager of the Month.

Willow Leeds FC [S] 747pts (710th) Get A Loza That 712pts (648th) Notts Stags MWFC [S] 700pts (320th)

Bottom Doverbaz Reserves [S] 17pts (1,215th)

Top 5 teams over the last seven days. (Numbers in the brackets are the FNL Main Table positions).

Willow Leeds FC [S] 872pts (710th) Team Jim 2 [S] 868pts (327th) Brad’s Boro Boys [S] 867pts (10th) Shot Mark Lad [S] 866pts (52nd) Wyvern United [S] 865pts (43rd)

Bottom Abandon Hope -190pts (1,192nd)

Top Team in each of the leagues are

Vanarama National Premier – Barrow 373pts

Vanarama National North – York City 481pts

Vanarama National South – Wealdstone 467pts

Northern Premier – South Shields 476pts

Isthmian Premier – Folkstone Invicta 430pts

Southern Premier Central – Tamworth 414pts

Southern Premier South – Tiverton Town 382pts

The Mixture – Thatcham Town 413pts

Top Team over the last seven days is Barrow (National League Premier) with 78pts.

Fantasy Non-League Helpdesk – fnl07544@btinternet.com Phone Number – 07909993854

Standings:

