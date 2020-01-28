Fantasy Non-League Update – January 18, 2020

Welcome to the latest update of Fantasy Non-League 2019/20. Today’s update covers the period Sunday 12th January 2020 through to Saturday 18th January 2020.

You have now settled into your new setup if you made the changes you requested and if you sent in changes and you don’t have [S] after your team name please get in touch. However, you only have until the end of this month to do this.

The main FNL table looks as though it may have settled down a little. Chunkie Grandpops is leading the way and has opened up a 210pt lead over second placed Asas Hornets and they are 281pts ahead of Firefly’s Flyers. The top ten is now covered by 421pts so it will be interesting to see if we are finally starting to see a potential winner.

At the bottom we have two teams in the frame who still haven’t reached the 1,000pt mark. At the bottom is Calamity Keir with 656pts and they are 181pts adrift of their nearest rival Trapdoor Utd. The bottom ten is covered by 1,031pts.

I will again be running the substitution comparison exercise once a month. Basically, I have saved a copy of the main FNL spreadsheet on the 31st December 2019 before I made your changes. So that saved spreadsheet will run alongside the spreadsheet with the subs activated and we will be able to tell whether or not you made the correct decision to use your subs.

If you would like to be included in the sub comparison then please contact the FNL Helpdesk.

Top 3 teams currently leading the January 2020 Manager of the Month.

Hawks L [S] 1,456pts (46th) Firefly’s Flyers 1,432pts (3rd) ManuPhil Utd 1,400pts (205th)

Bottom Scarbob United 121pts (1,186th)

Top 5 teams over the last seven days. (Numbers in the brackets are the FNL Main Table positions).

Crown Villa [S] 436pts (333rd) Drovers Bucket 403pts (315th) The Great Jigsaw? 400pts (163rd) GullImps 391pts (790th) Refsrus 382pts (1,033rd)

Bottom Scarbob United -90pts (1,186th)

Top Team in each of the leagues are

Vanarama National Premier – Barrow 434pts

Vanarama National North – York City 492pts

Vanarama National South – Wealdstone 504pts

Northern Premier – South Shields 518pts

Isthmian Premier – Folkstone Invicta 419pts

Southern Premier Central – Royston Town 427pts

Southern Premier South – Chesham Utd 401pts

The Mixture – Berkhamsted 452pts

Top Team over the last seven days is Dorking Wanderers (National League South) with 45pts.

Fantasy Non-League Helpdesk – fnl07544@btinternet.com Phone Number – 07909993854

Standings:

Full Fantasy table

Manager of the Month

Team totals

