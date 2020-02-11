Fantasy Non-League Update – February 1, 2020

Posted on by in Fantasy Non-League, Features with

Welcome to the latest update of Fantasy Non-League 2019/20. Today’s update covers the period Sunday 26th January 2020 through to Saturday 1st February 2020.

Well we have now reached our fifth Manager of the Month award for the 2019/20 Season. This award is for the month of January 2020. In first place and the winner of £150 is HAWKS L [S] they finished the month with 2,029pts, they are currently 29th in the main FNL Table. In second place and 41pts behind is FIREFLY’S FLYERS [S] who picked up £50 for their efforts, they are 2nd in the main table. In third place and just missing out was BRAD’S BORO BOYS who finished 83pts behind our winner, they are 5th in the main FNL table.

Finishing in bottom place and winning £50 is NOTT’M FOREST B TEAM (1,185th in the main FNL table) who finished with 196pts. They finished 115pts adrift from their nearest rival TOM THE CABIN BOY.

The January 2020 League Leaders bonuses go to the following teams.

The first named club is the league leader and the second is the bottom club.

National League Premier – Barrow/Chorley.

National League North – King’s Lynn/Bradford Park Avenue.

National League South – Wealdstone/Hungerford Town.

Northern Premier – South Shields/Stafford Rangers

Isthmian Premier – Worthing/Wingate & Finchley

Southern Premier Central – Bromsgrove Sporting/Redditch Utd.

Southern Premier South – Truro City/Dorchester Town.

The Mixture – Thatcham Town/FC Romania.

Each month the best and worst teams in each of the leagues FNL points wise are awarded 25pts and -25pts. Listed below are those teams. Remember these points only count in the Manager of the Month calculations not the main season.

January 2020 Monthly Bonuses.

National League Premier – Barrow/Chorley.

National League North – Altrincham/Farsley Celtic.

National League South – Weymouth/Hemel Hempstead Town.

Northern Premier – South Shields/Radcliffe.

Isthmian Premier – Worthing/Merstham.

Southern Premier Central – Royston Town/Redditch Utd.

Southern Premier South – Hayes & Yeading Utd/Dorchester Town.

The Mixture – Ramsbottom Utd & Melksham Town/Kempston Rovers.

Top 3 teams currently leading the February 2020 Manager of the Month.

CHUNKIE GRANDPOPS 380pts (1st) Firefly’s Flyers [S] 376pts (2nd) Octupus Utd 365pts (3rd)

Bottom Calamity Keir [S] -42pts (1,180th)

Top 5 teams over the last seven days. (Numbers in the brackets are the FNL Main Table positions).

Henstredge Utd [S] 618pts (113th) Cobweb City 567pts (66th) CHUNKIE GRANDPOPS 546pts (1st) Firefly’s Flyers [S] 541pts (2nd) Hectors Hitmen [S] 541pts (137th)

Bottom HARD SCRABBLE [S] -184pts (1,215th)

Top Team in each of the leagues are

Vanarama National Premier – Barrow 485pts

Vanarama National North – York City 527pts

Vanarama National South – Wealdstone 556pts

Northern Premier – South Shields 563pts

Isthmian Premier – Folkstone Invicta 486pts

Southern Premier Central – Royston Town 459pts

Southern Premier South – Truro City 436pts

The Mixture – Berkhamsted 494pts

Top Team over the last seven days is Bromsgrove Sporting (Southern Premier Central) with 51pts.

Fantasy Non-League Helpdesk – fnl07544@btinternet.com Phone Number – 07909993854

Standings:

Full Fantasy table

Manager of the Month

Team totals

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Fantasy Non-League