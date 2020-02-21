Fantasy Non-League Update – February 8, 2020

Welcome to the latest update of Fantasy Non-League 2019/20. Today’s update covers the period Sunday 2nd February 2020 through to Saturday 8th February 2020.

In today’s update it was my plan to run the first substitution comparison of this season but I haven’t actually got that many takers at the moment so I thought I would give it another week. So, if you would like to be part of this please get in touch with the FNL Helpdesk this week and I will run it next week.

So instead I thought with around three months to go until we name our 2019/20 FNL champion I would take a look at how things are shaping up. On top of the main FNL league is CHUNKIE GRANDPOPS with 11,440pts they are 134pts ahead of second placed Firefly’s Flyers [S] and 170pts ahead of third placed AsaS Hornets [S]. The top ten is currently covered by 443pts. A month ago, the top ten was covered by 382pts so no one is pulling away and I really think it is going to be one of the tightest finishes ever in the history of the competition.

At the bottom it isn’t quite so tight. Calamity Keir [S] are at the bottom with 838pts and they are 158pts adrift of their nearest rival Trapdoor Utd. The bottom ten is covered by 904pts. A month ago the bottom ten was covered by 1,589pts so even though it isn’t as tight as the top ten it is still starting to close up.

It certainly is going to be a very enjoyable last few months.

Top 3 teams currently leading the February 2020 Manager of the Month.

=1. Cassen XI 854pts (654th)

=1. Treackle Pie 854pts (654th)

Chris and Bob 831pts (523rd)

Bottom HARD SCRABBLE [S] -95pts (1,215th)

Top 5 teams over the last seven days. (Numbers in the brackets are the FNL Main Table positions).

Boost The Boro [S] 612pts (126th) RRIJJ1970 599pts (346th) Rovers At Home [S] 583pts (170th) Passing Ghosts [S] 582pts (247th) Stafford Til I Die 573pts (223rd)

Bottom Robins Rubbish [S] -147pts (1,217th)

Top Team in each of the leagues are

Vanarama National Premier – Barrow 470pts

Vanarama National North – York City 519pts

Vanarama National South – Wealdstone 574pts

Northern Premier – South Shields 554pts

Isthmian Premier – Worthing 479pts

Southern Premier Central – Royston Town 511pts

Southern Premier South – Hayes & Yeading Utd 453pts

The Mixture – Berkhamsted 516pts

Top Team over the last seven days is Marine & Chichester City (The Mixture) with 57pts.

Standings:

Full Fantasy Non-League table

Manager of the Month

Team totals

