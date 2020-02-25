Fantasy Non-League Update – February 15, 2020

Welcome to the latest update of Fantasy Non-League 2019/20. Today’s update covers the period Sunday 9th February 2020 through to Saturday 15th February 2020. This week’s update will feature our first substitution comparison analysis.
The winner last Saturday was of course Storm Dennis which caused the cancellation of a lot of games up and down the country.
In today’s update, we take our first look of the season at the substitute comparisons. What I have done here is I have kept the original spreadsheet without any changes on it and that is running alongside the spreadsheet with the subs activated. That means I can tell you how you would have done if you hadn’t made any changes at the turn of the year. If you want to join moving forward contact the FNL Helpdesk.
The figure after your team name will be either a plus or a minus which will be the figure that tells you whether you are better off or worst off because of your changes.
VonMelling +459pts, Lumos Maximus +185pts, Coles Crusaders +139pts, Soarin’ Harriers +135pts,
WhoDaresWins +71pts, Snorin’ Harriers -121pts.
Six weeks have now passed since your substitutions kicked in and the team that has benefited the most from their substitutions is Kick N Run who are 470pts better off. At the other end of the scale the team that has the highest negative score since making their changes is Nott’m Forest B Team who are -566pts worse off.
On the team front the top team in each league since 1st January 2020 when your substitutions kicked in is as follows.
National League Premier – Harrogate Town 154pts,
National League North – Altrincham 140pts,
National League South – Wealdstone 111pts,
Northern Premier – South Shields 125pts
Isthmian Premier – Worthing 197pts,
Southern Premier Central – Royston Town 189pts
Evo-Stik South Premier South – Hayes & Yeading Utd 137pts,
The Mixture – Ramsbottom Utd/Herne Bay 140pts.
Bottom club from the whole FNL league structure since the subs kicked in is Redditch Utd (Southern Premier Central) with -132pts.
Top 3 teams currently leading the February 2020 Manager of the Month.
Bottom HARD SCRABBLE [S] -76pts (1,215th)
Top 5 teams over the last seven days. (Numbers in the brackets are the FNL Main Table positions).
Bottom Rock Bottom (Marston) -21pts (1,211th)
Top Team in each of the leagues are
Vanarama National Premier – Barrow 470pts
Vanarama National North – York City 519pts
Vanarama National South – Wealdstone 574pts
Northern Premier – South Shields 562pts
Isthmian Premier – Folkstone Invicta 504pts
Southern Premier Central – Royston Town 511pts
Southern Premier South – Hayes & Yeading Utd 453pts
The Mixture – Berkhamsted 516pts
Top Team over the last seven days is Morpeth Town (Northern Premier) with 55pts.
Fantasy Non-League Helpdesk – fnl07544@btinternet.com Phone Number – 07909993854
Tagged Fantasy Non-League