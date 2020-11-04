Fantasy Non-League Update – October 24, 2020

Welcome to the second update of a new season of Fantasy Non-League. Today’s update covers the period Sunday 18th October 2020 through to Saturday 24th October 2020.

In today’s update, you learn how you can discover your points total and place in this season’s competition if you don’t have access to the internet. Also, news on FNL Mini-Leagues.

If you have no access at all to the internet, I am happy to supply a text service every three weeks with your position in the FNL table and the points you have scored. Please can I ask that as I do this competition all by myself that you only request the text service if you have no access to the internet at all. It is not possible for me to do hundreds of texts. If you would like to take advantage of the text service, please send a text to the FNL Helpdesk mobile number, with team name and surname please. But please remember that I will only text you if you have no access to the internet.

Over the last few years, I have run a number of FNL Mini-Leagues. These mini leagues are updated every three weeks and appear on my own fantasy website. So, if there are a number of you involved in the fight for FNL supremacy then why not ask me to run you a mini league. I do it free of charge. An example of what I mean is I have a couple mini leagues that have run for a few years now they are a set of St Albans City supporters and Havant & Waterlooville supporters. If you would like to have you own FNL Mini-League, then again please get in touch with the FNL Helpdesk. This also includes family groups.

If you picked either Macclesfield Town or Merthyr Town please get in touch as soon as possible, you need to switch them out for another team in the same section. This must be done by Saturday 14th November 2020.

Top 3 teams currently leading the First FNL 2020/21 Manager of the Month (Sept/Oct/Nov 2020).

1. Rothwell Lions 3,118pts (2nd)

2. Stoke Gabriel 3,116pts (3rd)

3. AFC Jagman 3,102pts (5th)

Bottom DeeJay Losers -540pts (864th)

Top 5 teams over the last seven days. (Numbers in the brackets are the FNL Main Table positions).

1. Wight Wallabies 733pts (406th)

2. Legge’s Eleven 695pts (365th)

3. Blewett 4 669pts (418th)

4. Taggzzd Diamonds 662pts (153rd)

5. GranFum 659pts (235th)

Bottom Paul Lannen Fuds -132pts (815th)

Top Team in each of the leagues are

Vanarama National League – Hartlepool United 136pts

Vanarama National North – AFC Fylde 94pts

Vanarama National South – Oxford City 137pts

Northern Premier – Matlock T/S Shields 158pts

Isthmian Premier – Bishop’s Stortford 137pts

Southern Premier Central – Coalville Town 156pts

Southern Premier South – Hayes & Yeading Utd 156pts

The Mixture – Workington 162pts

Top Team over the last seven days is Hartlepool United (National League) with 61pts.

Fantasy Non-League Helpdesk – fnl07544@btinternet.com Phone Number – 07909993854

Standings:

