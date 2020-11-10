Fantasy Non-League Update – October 31, 2020

Posted on by in Fantasy Non-League, Features with

Welcome to the latest update of Fantasy Non-League 2020/21. Today’s update covers the period Sunday 25th October 2020 through to Saturday 31st October 2020.

In today’s update, I am going to give you another reminder how you can discover your points total and place in this season’s competition if you don’t have access to the internet. Also, news on FNL Mini-Leagues.

If you have no access at all to the internet, I am happy to supply a text service every three weeks with your position in the FNL table and the points you have scored. Please can I ask that as I do this competition all by myself that you only request the text service if you have no access to the internet at all. It is not possible for me to do hundreds of texts. If you would like to take advantage of the text service, please send a text to the FNL Helpdesk mobile number, with team name and surname please. But please remember that I will only text you if you have no access to the internet.

Over the last few years, I have run a number of FNL Mini-Leagues. These mini leagues are updated every three weeks and appear on my own fantasy website. So, if there are a number of you involved in the fight for FNL supremacy then why not ask me to run you a mini league. I do it free of charge. An example of what I mean is I have a couple mini leagues that have run for a few years now they are a set of St Albans City supporters and Havant & Waterlooville supporters. If you would like to have you own FNL Mini-League, then again please get in touch with the FNL Helpdesk. This also includes family groups.

If you picked either Macclesfield Town or Merthyr Town please get in touch as soon as possible, you need to switch them out for another team in the same section. This must be done by Saturday 14th November 2020.

As we have now passed into the month of November 2020 that means we have another set of end of month league leader’s bonuses to let you know about for October 2020. Don’t forget again this season the bonus is worth 25pts per league leader and -25pts for the bottom club each month and they only count in the main totals, not Manager of the Month. Remember in The Mixture there will only be one leader and one bottom club. This will be worked out via each team’s league record in their respective leagues. (The first named team is the league leader and the second is the bottom team).

Vanarama National League – Torquay Utd/Dagenham & Redbridge.

Vanarama National North – Gloucester City/Leamington.

Vanarama National South – Dartford/Braintree Town.

Northern Premier – Basford Utd/Stafford Rangers.

Isthmian Premier – Worthing/Merstham.

Southern Premier Central – Coalville Town/Leiston.

Southern Premier South – Poole Town/Beaconsfield Town.

The Mixture – Cirencester Town/Wisbech Town.

Finally. FNL 2020/21 will continue to run through the month of November 2020 while the national lockdown is in place.

Top 3 teams currently leading the First FNL 2020/21 Manager of the Month (Sept/Oct/Nov 2020).

1. Banims Boys 3,643pts (1st)

2. Hawks B 3,597pts (5th)

3. Eat Your Greens 3,580pts (3rd)

Bottom DeeJay Losers -536pts (864th)

Top 5 teams over the last seven days. (Numbers in the brackets are the FNL Main Table positions).

1. OIL BEEF HOOKED 897pts (2nd)

2. Banims Boys 762pts (1st)

3. GPSFA 748pts (174th)

4. Borough Reserves 738pts (10th)

5. Roots Hall 731pts (24th)

Bottom Yab Toulouse -282pts (856th)

Top Team in each of the leagues are

Vanarama National League – Torquay United 202pts

Vanarama National North – AFC Fylde 161pts

Vanarama National South – Eastbourne Borough 130pts

Northern Premier – South Shields 190pts

Isthmian Premier – Cray Wanderers 184pts

Southern Premier Central – Coalville Town 181pts

Southern Premier South – Poole Town 184pts

The Mixture – Cirencester Town 202pts

Top Team over the last seven days is Hartlepool United (National League) with 61pts.

Fantasy Non-League Helpdesk – fnl07544@btinternet.com Phone Number – 07909993854

Standings:

Full Fantasy table

Manager of the Month

Team totals