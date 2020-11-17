Fantasy Non-League Update – November 7, 2020

Welcome to the latest update of Fantasy Non-League 2020/21. Today’s update covers the period Sunday 1st November 2020 through to Saturday 7th November 2020.

This week I thought we would take our first look at the main FNL 2020/21 table. Leading the way is OIL BEEF HOOKED who have so far scored 4,021pts they are 91pts ahead of second placed BANIMS BOYS and 93pts ahead of third placed ROTHWELL LIONS. The top ten is covered by 223pts and the top fifty is covered by 437pts.

At the bottom is DEEJAY LOSERS with -764pts, they are 203pts adrift from their nearest rivals BACK OF THE NET and LOERS AFC. The bottom ten is covered by 391pts.

A couple of pieces of housekeeping. A reminder that the transfer window for this season is a month later. It is normally during the month of November that I give you the details you need to make any substitutions you might like to do. The substitution window this season will be the month of January 2021 with deadline being midnight on Sunday 31st January 2021. Further details will appear during the month of December 2020.

The second piece of housekeeping concerns the Stockport County v Chesterfield FA Cup 4th Qualifying Round tie that was originally played on Saturday 24th October 2020. Chesterfield won that game, but the FA ordered the game to be replayed due to a problem with one of the loan players at Chesterfield. Stockport County won the second game. So all the FNL points from the original game on the 24th October 2020 have been removed.

Finally. FNL 2020/21 will continue to run through the month of November 2020 while the national lockdown is in place.

Top 3 teams currently leading the First FNL 2020/21 Manager of the Month (Sept/Oct/Nov 2020).

1. Rothwell Lions 3,778pts (3rd)

2. Oil Beef Hooked 3,771pts (1st)

3. Banims Boys 3,730pts (2nd)

Bottom DeeJay Losers -489pts (866th)

Top 5 teams over the last seven days. (Numbers in the brackets are the FNL Main Table positions).

1. Maldon Injustice FC 449pts (105th)

2. JayStreet 439pts (211th)

3. Springers Utd 437pts (456th)

4. Shaymen 1967 422pts (573rd)

5. Fareham Quackers 409pts (593rd)

Bottom J.P. Wallies -74pts (819th)

Top Team in each of the leagues are

Vanarama National League – Torquay United 202pts

Vanarama National North – AFC Fylde 160pts

Vanarama National South – Eastbourne Borough 130pts

Northern Premier – South Shields 209pts

Isthmian Premier – Bishop’s Stortford 187pts

Southern Premier Central – Coalville Town 171pts

Southern Premier South – Poole Town 184pts

The Mixture – Cirencester Town 233pts

Top Team over the last seven days is Stockport County (National League) with 96pts.

