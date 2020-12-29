Quantcast

Home / Features / Fantasy Non-League / Fantasy Non-League Update – December 19, 2020

Fantasy Non-League Update – December 19, 2020

Fantasy Non-League

Welcome to the latest update of Fantasy Non-League 2020/21. Today’s update covers the period Sunday 13th December 2020 through to Saturday 19th December 2020.

This week we are going to take another look into the main FNL 2020/21 league table as we move into 2021. It certainly has been a tough year for everyone and that includes Fantasy Non-League. It will be really interesting to see if we make it to the end of the season.

So, leading the way at the moment is OIL BEEF HOOKED with 5,232pts they are currently 53pts ahead of second placed HARRISON WBA and 79pts ahead of third place CHASING SHADOWS. The top ten is currently covered by 294pts and the top 50 is covered by 589pts which is not a massive number of points at this stage of the competition.

At the bottom DEEJAY LOSERS have -590pts and that is quite a incredible total. They are 221pts adrift from BACK OF THE NET and the bottom 25 is covered by 672pts. So at the bottom of the league, it is beginning to look like we have a settled bottom player and it is up to the rest of you to get down there with them.

Top 3 teams currently leading the December 2020 Manager of the Month.

1.                     The Warriors                           1,079pts          (214th)           

2.                     Unathletic                               974pts             (231st)

3.                     John Bryan                              964pts             (263rd)

Bottom            Jim Riv Halifax                       -44pts              (828th)

Top 5 teams over the last seven days. (Numbers in the brackets are the FNL Main Table positions).

1.                     Colston Strolers                      426pts             (228th)           

2.                     The Warriors                           410pts             (214th)

3.                     Walton Card                           405pts             (86th)

4.                     Hectors Hero’s                        401pts             (30th)

5.                     Maldon Injustice FC               400pts             (60th)

Bottom            Jim Riv Halifax                       -74pts              (828th)

Top Team in each of the leagues are                                  

Vanarama National League –                      Torquay United                       307pts            

Vanarama National North –                        Gloucester City                       232pts            

Vanarama National South –                        Havant & Waterlooville          240pts                        

Northern Premier –                                      Mickleover FC                        205pts            

Isthmian Premier –                                       Cray Wanderers                      199pts                        

Southern Premier Central –                         Coalville Town                        196pts

Southern Premier South –                            Truro City                               218pts

The Mixture –                                                            Cirencester Town                    258pts

Top Team over the last seven days is Southport (National League North) & Hornchurch (Isthmian Premier) both with 48pts.

Fantasy Non-League Helpdesk – fnl07544@btinternet.com             Phone Number – 07909993854

Standings:

Full Fantasy table

Manager of the Month

Team totals

