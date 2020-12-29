Fantasy Non-League Update – December 19, 2020

Welcome to the latest update of Fantasy Non-League 2020/21. Today’s update covers the period Sunday 13th December 2020 through to Saturday 19th December 2020.

This week we are going to take another look into the main FNL 2020/21 league table as we move into 2021. It certainly has been a tough year for everyone and that includes Fantasy Non-League. It will be really interesting to see if we make it to the end of the season.

So, leading the way at the moment is OIL BEEF HOOKED with 5,232pts they are currently 53pts ahead of second placed HARRISON WBA and 79pts ahead of third place CHASING SHADOWS. The top ten is currently covered by 294pts and the top 50 is covered by 589pts which is not a massive number of points at this stage of the competition.

At the bottom DEEJAY LOSERS have -590pts and that is quite a incredible total. They are 221pts adrift from BACK OF THE NET and the bottom 25 is covered by 672pts. So at the bottom of the league, it is beginning to look like we have a settled bottom player and it is up to the rest of you to get down there with them.

Top 3 teams currently leading the December 2020 Manager of the Month.

1. The Warriors 1,079pts (214th)

2. Unathletic 974pts (231st)

3. John Bryan 964pts (263rd)

Bottom Jim Riv Halifax -44pts (828th)

Top 5 teams over the last seven days. (Numbers in the brackets are the FNL Main Table positions).

1. Colston Strolers 426pts (228th)

2. The Warriors 410pts (214th)

3. Walton Card 405pts (86th)

4. Hectors Hero’s 401pts (30th)

5. Maldon Injustice FC 400pts (60th)

Bottom Jim Riv Halifax -74pts (828th)

Top Team in each of the leagues are

Vanarama National League – Torquay United 307pts

Vanarama National North – Gloucester City 232pts

Vanarama National South – Havant & Waterlooville 240pts

Northern Premier – Mickleover FC 205pts

Isthmian Premier – Cray Wanderers 199pts

Southern Premier Central – Coalville Town 196pts

Southern Premier South – Truro City 218pts

The Mixture – Cirencester Town 258pts

Top Team over the last seven days is Southport (National League North) & Hornchurch (Isthmian Premier) both with 48pts.

Fantasy Non-League Helpdesk – fnl07544@btinternet.com Phone Number – 07909993854

Standings:

