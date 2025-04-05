National Game Awards: Can anyone stop golden boy Joe Taylor?

NGA Awards - SK Kits Golden Boot

TAYLOR MADE: Joe Taylor picks up his award last year from Ian Senior of SK Kits

PICTURE: Matt Bristow

If winning one NGA wasn’t appetite enough, two is just plain greedy.

It’s not a done deal yet but with a healthy tally of 38 league goals – and 46 in total – already under his belt heading into the final throws of the season, Ramsgate striker Joe Taylor is in prime position to add a second decanter to his already glistening cabinet.

Last year, Taylor grabbed 53 goals in all competitions as Ramsgate challenged for honours in Isthmian South East, only to lo...