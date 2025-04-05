National Game Awards: Can anyone stop golden boy Joe Taylor?

NGA Awards - SK Kits Golden Boot
TAYLOR MADE: Joe Taylor picks up his award last year from Ian Senior of SK Kits
PICTURE: Matt Bristow
If winning one NGA wasn’t appetite enough, two is just plain greedy.
It’s not a done deal yet but with a healthy tally of 38 league goals – and 46 in total – already under his belt heading into the final throws of the season, Ramsgate striker Joe Taylor is in prime position to add a second decanter to his already glistening cabinet.
Last year, Taylor grabbed 53 goals in all competitions as Ramsgate challenged for honours in Isthmian South East, only to lo...
