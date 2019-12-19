Trophy hunters dominating the debate on NL Full Time!

Posted on by in Latest News, Vanarama with

It’s all about the Non-League’s trophy hunters on the penultimate NL Full Time show before Christmas!

The podcast’s Luke Edwards, Rob Worrall and Dickie Worton sat down with Slough Town midfielder Scott Davies to review the drama and shocks in the FA Trophy’s first round proper, including the upsets served up by Dorking Wanderers, King’s Lynn Town, FC United Of Manchester, Royston Town and Hornchurch.

The near misses for Bradford Park Avenue, Southport and Solihull Moors are also in the spotlight while last weekend’s events also prompted the podcasters to ask whether all Trophy ties should be decided on the day, with the Rebels star providing a player’s perspective on the argument.

Dickie also caught up with Chester’s Simon Grand after their tie at Hednesford Town. He shares his thoughts on his own team’s Christmas schedule in National League North as well as his hopes for former club Barrow with the Bluebirds setting the pace in the National League.

Entitled ‘Look who’s Dorking’ and released on Sunday night on Audioboom, iTunes or Spotify, the latest hour long podcast also runs the rule over the news and action in National League South after Thom Lang caught up with Chippenham Town boss Mark Collier during their away day at Maidstone United.

Return

The team running NL Full Time returned in September with their usual smorgasbord of National League chat and interviews smattered with titbits and news.

The podcast was originally launched in January 2017 by The Non-League Paper’s Stockport County writer Chris Pratt and Brandon Smith to provide a Final Score-type show on Saturday evenings.

It later morphed into its current format, a Sunday podcast focusing on the big news and stories around National League’s three divisions.

Smith, a student who followed Bognor Regis Town, now commentates on FIFA X Box and PlayStation tournaments all over the world.

As well as Pratt, four other journalists and Non-League broadcasters contribute to the show – BBC Surrey’s Aldershot commentator Rob Worrall, AFC Telford’s media man Worton, Hyde United scribe Luke Edwards and snapper and Met Police supporter Thom Lang.

Serena Orsi-Dadamo has also started contributing and is being tipped to help to deliver more great content this season.

Follow the podcast on Twitter at @NLFullTime. And if you get in touch with your views, prepare for the possibility of your comments being shared on the next pod.

Every episode of NL Full Time is available to download with the previous week’s show topping the archive. Click here to listen to this week’s episode now.

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged NL Full Time, NL Full Time Podcast