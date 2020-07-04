Buxton legend Mark Reed back at Runcorn Town as first team coach

Buxton legend Mark Reed took his first steps into management today as a first team coach at Runcorn Town.
Buxton’s all-time leading scorer took training for the first time on Saturday alongside manager Paul McManus, three years after linking up with the North West Counties Football League club in March 2017 and going on to score 38 goals in 66 games.
The 39-year-old scored more than 320 competitive goals in a long career before hanging up his playing boots at the Viridor Community Stadium two years ago on specialist medical advice after being concussed in September 2018 in his final game at home to Hanley Town.
Apart from the Northern Premier League’s Bucks, the striker has scored goals for Denaby United, Vauxhall Motors, Chester, Cammell Laird and Glossop North End.
There is a new coach in the Management Team for the 2020/21 season with Mark Reed returning to the club as First Team Coachhttps://t.co/7gvBSOG5QK
— Runcorn Town FC (@RuncornTown) July 2, 2020
Reed told the club’s website: “I have been thinking of getting back into the game after the head injury. I had always offered to take warm-ups and things last year, as it’s strange now being around a dressing room after I have done it for so long.
“Macca just dropped me a text over the summer to see how I was and if I wanted to get involved, and I jumped at it. Macca and I clicked well on the pitch and I knew he respected my experience and vice versa.
“We always wanted to play the same way so it was a great compliment he kept me in mind. I have a lot of badges and experience, as well as being a PE teacher too, so it was a natural and exciting progression.”
“I can’t wait to get going and develop my skills and style as a coach at this level. I know a lot of the squad from my time here previously but there are others that I haven’t met before.
“We have lost some key characters and players but I see that as an exciting chance for some other players to step up with performances and leadership in the squad. They are a great set of lads and it’s a great club with some great volunteers and supporters.”
Runcorn Town will have a new captain for the 2020/21 Season, with central defender Marcus James handed the armband by Manager Paul McManus.https://t.co/S6ncRWjE8O
— Runcorn Town FC (@RuncornTown) July 4, 2020
Town will also have a new captain when football returns after central defender Marcus James was handed the armband by McManus this weekend as his squad continued their socially-distanced return to training.
Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @RuncornTown/Twitter
Tagged North West Counties Football League, North West Counties League, Runcorn Town FC