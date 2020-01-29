Bluedbirds ARE on a title charge, insists the NLP’s Adam Virgo

Barrow just seem to have ‘It’ at the moment. As I wrote in my column in The Non-League Paper on Sunday, they have that little bit of something you need if you’re going to be in a title race.

I read some of Ian Evatt’s comments before covering the league leaders’ big game against promotion rivals Bromley for BT Sport.

The Bluebirds’ manager mentioned that some people and pundits are waiting for them to slip up and fall away.

What I saw last Saturday was a side that are comfortable with what they’re being asked to do.

Even when things weren’t going well – as odd as this sounds – they never really looked like they were under much pressure against a good Bromley side. Defensively, they looked very strong too.

As I said in commentary, I’ve not seen a team work harder without the ball this season than Barrow. Their determination to win back possession is impressive.

Dior Angus alone must have been responsible for five or six of those moments – where you think the defender has got it but the opponent just gets there ahead of him. I was really impressed with the Bluebirds’ work-rate – to a player.

Teamwork

Everybody knows their roles and you can’t fail to admire the season they are putting together.

Before Christmas I fancied Solihull Moors as the team to beat. They’ve fallen away a little bit in recent weeks.

Now, I think the title is probably down to Barrow, Harrogate and Yeovil. Even though Boreham Wood are doing unbelievably well, I just think it’s a three-horse race.

Barrow have two games in hand. That doesn’t always equate to points but they are, without doubt, the team to beat.

They’ve got good individuals but it really feels like the team ethic is winning them the points week after week.

We can even go back to their 3-0 away win over Notts County back in November. I remember thinking: They mean business.

Mastermind

They’ve also found the perfect position for John Rooney. He’s played in deeper roles for other clubs but when he has more of a licence to be free, he’s a far more effective player.

He’s scored 15 goals this season but it’s his all round game that impresses me. What I like about John is that, yes he may give it away a few times, but he gets back on the ball.

He doesn’t hide and he’s showing consistency in his performances.

Scott Quigley, who has 17 goals this campaign, absolutely bullied the Bromley backline – made up of decent defenders. He had them on toast. Scott is another one who Ian is getting the best out of.

A manager like that is worth his weight in gold. As I wrote before Christmas, the big thing for Barrow was keeping hold of Ian Evatt.

That looks almost certain now. He’ll want to achieve something special with the Bluebirds.

In many ways, they remind me of John Askey’s Macclesfield when they won the league two seasons ago.

They want to play out from the back. They have a real momentum at this moment in time.

It’s a tough fixture schedule for them. Boreham Wood yesterday, Solihull Moors and then Torquay United.

Win those and you’re in pole position to win this league.

Rowe picks right time to go

All good things come to an end and that’s probably the case with Danny Rowe leaving AFC Fylde for Oldham Athletic.

Something didn’t seem right this season. I know he was interested in leaving the club in the summer.

You can’t argue with what he has brought to Fylde. You wonder where they would be without his goals since he joined in 2014. In total, he scored 192 times in 293 games.

He helped them win promotions, scored a great winning goal in the FA Trophy final last season and probably, at 29 years of age, felt he had to make his EFL move now or never.

Despite that goal record, he has always divided opinion and sometimes you wonder why more clubs hadn’t come in for him.

Look, 25 yards out from goal, I’ve never seen a better player in the National League. Regardless of what people say about his work-rate, the fact he’s not great in the air and he’s not really a link-up player, there’s no one better at finding the back of the net from that range.

Every player is going to have a dip in form. Fylde are struggling massively and they’re not creating enough chances. If Rowe isn’t given the ball, then he’s anonymous. That’s how he is.

Maybe a change of scenery and a whole new challenge will be good for him. It was probably the right time for Fylde to move on too.

And they need to pull their sleeves up because they are in real trouble.

Who is ready to in-Spire?

Like many, I tipped Chesterfield for the title. How long ago that seems. Manager John Sheridan has now left and they’re deep in a relegation battle.

Defensively you fear for them. Only Torquay and Ebbsfleet have conceded more. It’s been a terrible season. The manager has to take some stick but the players must also take the responsibility.

Two consecutive wins under caretaker John Pemberton were much needed before the crunch game against Fylde yesterday.

They’ve played a game more than Dagenham & Redbridge, who have just appointed Daryl McMahon. Maidenhead have slipped down, Wrexham are still down there – it’s going to be tight.

I don’t know where Chesterfield will turn to for their next manager. Who is out there? But they have got to pick up points quickly. And we can’t keep saying it.

Wrexham are hanging on by the skin of their teeth and had a good win over Woking last week.

But it’s a real battle down there. I’d be surprised if all three of Wrexham, AFC Fylde and Chesterfield survived.

