Chris Camwell signs with Hereford FC

Posted on by in Guest Posts with

After a successful trial season, Hereford FC have signed the 21-year old Chris Camwell, a former Coventry City trainee. Versatility is one of Camwell’s many strengths that have caught the Bulls’ eye, as noted by Josh Gowling, Herefrod’s manager. Gowling commented that ‘Cammy’ does well playing multiple positions, and has displayed an impressive pre-season performance.

The left back Camwell is adept playing midfield as well as in the left-back position, reports detail. Camwell himself has gone on to comment on his versatility as an asset, saying that if the team faces any injuries during the season, he will be able to step in and fill whatever role the team demands. Football betting fans and gamblers at M88 should keep this in mind while watching Camwell’s upcoming games with Hereford.

Who is Chris Camwell?

Camwell, who hails from Bedworth, England, began his career with Coventry City, joining the Under 9 academy team. His first team debut was in April 2017, where he played 90 minutes against Scunthorpe United. Despite the match ending in a 3-1 loss, Camwell nevertheless impressed spectators. Camwell went on to play for the Solihull Moors as a loan, as well as for Nuneaton Borough.

He then moved to Coventry United, a team under the Midland League. Five days after his debut, he scored in a 6-0 win flattening Selston. Now, he’s looking to put his skills to even bigger tests with Hereford.

Upcoming Hereford FC games

Hereford has an exciting and action-packed October ahead of them within the National League north. They are set to face off against Southport, Bradford Park Avenue, Guiseley, York City, and Spennymoor Town within October alone. It certainly promises to be an exciting set of matches, especially with new recruits under manager Josh Gowling. Gowling is expected to announce even more new faces before September ends.

Aside from Camwell, midfielder Giles Coke is also a new addition to the Bulls. The 34 year old began with the Queens Park Rangers but came into the spotlight with his first senior contract under Mansfield in 2005. Coke then moved to Norhampton and Motherwell, following injuries that temporarily derailed game appearances. In 2010, Coke signed for Sheffield Wednesday, where he remained for four seasons. He then moved to Ipswich, Chesterfield, Oldham, and now, Hereford.

Gowling had glowing remarks for Coke as well as Camwell, saying that Coke’s career and pedigree speak themselves. He added that the older Coke is in good company around the lads, driving the playing environment forward.

Why you should try football betting

Dedicated football fans should, at least once in their life, try football betting as an enhancement to the spectating experience. Football betting is almost as old as the game itself, and is bound to make the game much more exciting for both players and fans alike. Aside from the exhilarating stakes of wanting your team to win because you support them, your game high will be elevated to a much higher level, now that you also have a personal, financial stake in the game’s outcome.

Aside from being a fun way to get a sports-adrenaline rush, football betting can also be extremely lucrative. With the right mix of luck and football expertise, you could be raking in spectacular cash wins to bring home. You don’t even have to put that much money on the line either. Some of the biggest wins in sports betting history have been won by staking a chance on a single throwaway coin or bill.

If you’re feeling confident with your game analysis skills, then have a go at football betting, made endlessly more convenient by the availability of a vast number of online sports betting sites. You could walk away from a match with the satisfaction of your team’s victory as well as a heavier wallet.