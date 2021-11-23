Two Memorable FA Cup Fixtures

Throughout the years, the FA Cup final has provided us with a wealth of memories that will last a lifetime. It’s unlikely that we’ll ever agree on the best final in history, but what we can do is discuss two of the best games that we have seen in the FA cup.

We all have our favourites, whether it’s an epic comeback, a shocking big slaying, or even an exciting deadlock. There have been a lot of masterpieces that we as footballing fans still discuss on a daily basis.

Memorable FA Cup Fixtures

Liverpool 3-3 West Ham United in 2006 (Liverpool Win in a Penalty Shootout)

The Hammers grabbed the lead in Cardiff when Lionel Scaloni’s low right-wing cross was met by Jamie Carragher, who could only deflect the ball into his own goal. Seven minutes later, West Ham’s Matthew Etherington smashed a shot past Reina, and Ashton pounced on the loose ball to make it 2-0.

After 32 minutes, Djibril Cissé volleyed home for Liverpool, and 10 minutes into the second half, Gerrard unleashed an unstoppable effort past Shaka Hislop. Despite this, West Ham seized the lead again with 25 minutes left when Paul Konchesky’s cross tricked everyone and went into the Liverpool net. However, Gerrard was 35 yards from goal and despite cramping, he sent a rocket of a shot into the net.

After extra time, the FA Cup would be decided by penalties, and Anton Ferdinand’s miss assured Liverpool would bring the trophy back to Merseyside for the seventh time.

Crystal Palace 3-3 Manchester United in 1990

This game had it all, it was a classic match between two clubs that had both suffered that season and had only just achieved their First Division safety. Gary O’Reilly scored from a corner for the Crystal Palace, but United’s Men equalised 10 minutes before the interval when Bryan Robson headed home Brian McClair’s cross.

After United grabbed the lead via Mark Hughes, Steve Coppell opted to risk Ian Wright who had only recently recovered from a fractured leg and came on as a second-half substitution. His influence was obvious, as he pulled Palace level practically immediately, forcing extra-time. Man United won the FA cup in 1990.