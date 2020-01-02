Former Aldershot player and caretaker boss Chris Barker dies

Posted on by in Latest News with

Chris Barker, the former Aldershot Town player and caretaker manager, has died at the age of 39.

Barker, pictured, was an extremely popular figure both on and off the field at the EBB Stadium, making 87 appearances in three years at the club, twice winning Player of the Year and taking over as caretaker manager for the final 15 games of the 2014-15 season.

In all, Barker made over 500 Football League appearances in an 18-year career playing for the likes of Barnsley, Cardiff City, Queens Park Rangers and Plymouth Argyle.

After leaving Aldershot in 2016, he went on to play for Hereford and Weston-super-Mare.

The passing of the former Shots defender was announced in a club statement on Thursday.

The Shots said: “The football family have lost a true professional, sincere condolences to Chris’s family and friends, Chris above all was a proper bloke. RIP Chris.

“Further details of a club tribute will be released in the coming days. On behalf of Chris’ family, we’d ask for them to be treated with respectful privacy at this very difficult moment in time.”