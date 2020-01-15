Bedford Town move swiftly to replace Nathan Abbey with Mark Ducket

Mark Ducket was unveiled as the new manager of Bedford Town on Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after Nathan Abbey stood down at the BetVictor Southern League’s Eagles.

Ducket, who played for the Eagles in two spells, resigned earlier today as manager of Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division Eynesbury Rovers to take the helm at The New Eyrie.

Abbey cut short his 18 month reign after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Thame United, citing the club’s current injury crisis and poor run of form over the last two months as a key factors in his decision in a club statement.

Before injury cut short his career at the age of 29, new Eagles boss Ducket also turned out for Brackley Town, Braintree Town, Corby Town, Hemel Hempstead Town, Hitchin Town, St. Neots and Stevenage Borough, as well as in Wales with Barry Town and Aberystwyth Town,

Ducket, who left the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division outfit in sixth place to step up to the Southern League’s Division One Central, will take charge for the first time on Saturday at Yaxley with the mid-table Eagles still looking to make the promotion play-offs with only six points separating them from sixth-placed Aylesbury United.

Speaking to www.bedfordeagles.net, Ducket said: “Bedford is a massive club. It’s played a part in my playing career, and I’m delighted to be back at the Eyrie.

“I’ve worked hard over the past three and a half years for this opportunity, and I’m ready to get going with the project.”

“The Eagles family are unique in Non-League, like a family. Returning to the club is like coming home.”

He added: “It’s clear to see that there are some changes that need to be done, but I’m going to steady the ship and steer us to as high a finishing position as possible this term.”

Pictured alongside Ducket, Town’s director of football and operations Jon Taylor said: “We’ve had a lot of interest in the last twenty-four hours, and out of the candidates that put their name forward, I recognise that Ducks was the man to take us forward.

“He is a good young manager, that knows a lot of players and we’re looking forward to seeing a positive reaction on Saturday.”

Images courtesy of @BedfordTown/Twitter

Tagged Bedford Town, Bedford Town FC, Southern League