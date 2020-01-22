Dorchester Town wish their ‘Del Boy’ a speedy recovery and happy retirement

Dorchester Town chairman Scott Symes led the tributes to the BetVictor Southern League club’s much-loved kitman Del Taylor on his retirement.

A club legend and firm favourite in the dressing room with Magpies players past and present after two decades of service.

On Wednesday afternoon he set out the Dorchester’s black and white striped kit at The Avenue for the final time ahead of Salisbury’s arrival on Saturday.

The Magpies chairman also wished Taylor, pictured, a speedy recovery from the recent health problems that played a part in his decision in a statement on the Southern League Premier Division South club’s website and Twitter account.

Symes said: “Days like these at the football club are some of the hardest. When people like Del move on it reminds everyone about the true meaning and unwavering human spirit that is required from people to help keep our club going.

“Del truly has a determination and spirt second to none and will be sorely missed on a day to day basis by every each and everyone of us.”

“Del’s individual health must come first and everyone at the club wishes Del a full speedy recovery, and we expect to see Del around the club he loves very soon enjoying an orange tango and asking what the Blackpool score is!”.

“From all the DTFC family – love you Del Boy!”

Images courtesy of dorchestertownfc.co.uk

