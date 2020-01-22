Senior Bulls star Josh Gowling holding the fort at Hereford

Hereford defender and former skipper Josh Gowling is holding the fort at the National League North’s Bulls until they appoint a permanent successor to Russell Slade.

The 35-year-old centre-back, pictured, agreed to take charge of all first team affairs on Wednesday with Curzon Ashton next up at Edgar Street on Saturday.

Gowling – who joined the Bulls 13 months ago and was a regular starter last season – had been in and out of the side in recent weeks.

Slade and the Bulls went their separate ways on Monday night after a run off just one win in 14 National League North outings for the former Cardiff City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Charlton Athletic, Leyton Orient, Yeovil Town and Grimsby Town boss.

BREAKING NEWS | We’re delighted to confirm that Josh Gowling will take charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis. The experienced defender will take charge of training this evening and remain in charge for the foreseeable future. More here https://t.co/y86nk4MOgu pic.twitter.com/3EoutEEki9 — Hereford FC (@HerefordFC) January 21, 2020

Hereford chairman Andrew Graham told the club’s website: “I’d like to thank Josh for agreeing to step up to this new role. My early conversations with him have been very encouraging and I look forward to seeing him and his team in action this weekend.

“Josh will remain in charge for the foreseeable future whilst the search for a permanent manager gets underway. I am fully aware of how important it is to get this decision right, and so we will not be rushing into making a hasty appointment.”

Gowling is looking forward to making his managerial debut after playing for a host of clubs since kicking off his career with West Brom including Bournemouth, Carlisle United, Gillingham, Grimsby Town, Kidderminster Harriers and Torquay United.

“I’m really excited to have been given this opportunity” he said. “Moving into coaching is something that I’ve been wanting to do for a while.

“I’ve been working on my coaching qualifications and I have experience of being a player-coach so I’m really happy that I’ve got this chance. I know the players well and they know me which is a bonus.

“I’ve not been involved in the playing squad much lately, but that has given me a chance to watch on from the stands and I think I’ve seen areas where I can change a few things and hopefully make improvements.

“The players need to believe in themselves again. It’s hard when you’re on a bad run of results, but I want them to go out and enjoy their football and put in good performances for the fans.”

He added: “One thing that you can guarantee from my teams is that they will work hard. That’s a given.”

