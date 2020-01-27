Margate midfielder Prestedge admits they’re letting down Jay Saunders

Margate midfielder Reece Prestedge has admitted they’re letting manager Jay Saunders down in the BetVictor Isthmian League’s top flight.

The former Maidstone and Welling star echoed the comments of teammates including Kadell Daniel after Gate made life difficult for themselves again in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Haringey Borough at Hartsdown Park by giving away a three goal lead.

He told the Isthmian League Premier Division club’s website on Monday: “Kadell was spot on. The gaffer has been more than fair to us and the results and the performances haven’t been good enough.

“At Bishops Stortford we had a great first half but then gave them the game in the second half. That isn’t what the Gaffer deserves.

“He has put his faith in us as players but now hopefully we can start repaying him. As a whole today was a step in the right direction.

“We score goals but we need to stop giving goals away. I genuinely can’t remember conceding a goal and thinking, do you know what that is an unreal goal, we literally give them away.”

Margate Midfielder @Reece_Prezzas8 was pleased to collect the three points on Saturday after beating @HaringeyBoroFC 4-2. ??”It was a good performance in the end but we made it hard for ourselves like we have now for the past couple of weeks”.https://t.co/M8tNSiHSPD pic.twitter.com/aqOGmjrxsa — Margate FC (@margate_fc) January 27, 2020

Prestedge did take some positives from their weekend win with play-off chasing Enfield Town next up at Hartsdown Park on Tuesday night.

“It was a good performance in the end but we made it hard for ourselves like we have now for the past couple of weeks,” he insisted.

“You look at the first half where we are 3-0 up and then we give them a glimpse of hope and we looked shaky at 3-2, but thankfully we managed to grind it out and get the fourth goal.

“We need to get consistency by stop conceding sloppy goals but after a few wins in a row that will eventually come.

“It is hard because we need to keep clean sheets and start grinding out 1-0 wins rather than having to score four goals at home.”

Prestedge is expecting another tough encounter against the Towners. “Where we are at the moment there is no easy game and for us to push on we need to start beating these teams,” he added.

“I know a few of their players like Billy Bricknell and if you give a player of his quality a sniff at goal he will take it.

“We have to start making Hartsdown Park a tough place to come, hopefully we can play like we did on Saturday in the first half but for the whole 90 minutes on Tuesday evening.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for the latest news from across Non-League over the last seven days, together with exclusive match reports and pictures from all of Saturday’s upcoming action in the BetVictor Isthmian League.

Images courtesy of www.margate-fc.co.uk & @margate_fc/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Isthmian League, margate, Margate FC