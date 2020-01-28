Tim Flowers and Solihull part company in build-up to big game

Tim Flowers has left Solihull Moors, the ex-England keeper departing only hours before the club host National League leaders Barrow AFC at Damson Park on Tuesday night.

Appointed in June 2018 as the successor to Mark Yates, the 52-year-old former Wolves, Southampton and Blackburn Rovers stopper and the Moors parted company by mutual consent at lunchtime as staff prepared for the arrival of the Bluebirds.

According to a club statement, Gary Whild and James Quinn have been appointed as caretaker managers as they begin the hunt for a new boss.

The statement read: “Solihull Moors announce that Tim Flowers has left the club by mutual consent.

“Tim joined Solihull as assistant manager in November 2017 and together with manager Mark Yates, oversaw Moors ‘Great Escape’ in the 2017/2018 season.

“In the summer of 2018, Tim was appointed manager and led Moors to their highest ever league finish, coming second in the National League with 86 points and to the second round of the FA Cup, where they unluckily lost in a replay to League One Blackpool.”

Since retiring as a player in 2003, Flowers has been a goalkeeping coach at Leicester City, Manchester City, Northampton Town, Nottingham Forest and Fulham, as well as assistant manager at Coventry City, QPR, Hull City and Kidderminster.

Flowers said: “It is with immense pride that I leave Solihull Moors Football Club. The journey that we’ve been on in the last two years or so has been quite remarkable.

“Firstly, the great escape when Mark Yates, myself, Gary Whild and Darren Acton managed to somehow maintain our National League status against all the odds.

“To back that up with the season we had last year, finishing runners-up and taking it all the way to the final day of the season was a monumental achievement by all involved.

“We had two appearances in the second round of the FA Cup giving two League One sides a real scare, showcasing the club in front of the nation on live television. Not forgetting a quarter-final appearance in the FA Trophy.

“I leave the club in ninth position, three points off fifth and with two games in hand. With just under a third of the season left there is good scope for a very talented squad to once again have an assault on theplay-offs or beyond.

“I would like to thank my staff – Gary Whild, James Quinn, Darren Acton, Craig Cope, Steve Hensel, Mick Kemp and Ian Hutton for their tireless effort, help and support throughout this journey.

“I’d like to thank Darryl who has been a great source of support and also a good friend. Also, the entire board of directors who have helped me over those two years.

“I wish the club all the very best in their quest for Football League status and I will remain an avid watcher and fan.”

Flowers also had a special word for the club’s supporters, adding: “Finally, to the ever-growing Solihull Moors fanbase for their support at home and away.

“Their backing has been a huge help in us picking up points, making our stadium an incredibly difficult place to come and the band that follow us away from home have been key in getting us over the line in a number a games.”

Solihull Moors chairman Darryl Eales also paid a warm tribute to Flowers in the statement.

“Tim has made an invaluable contribution to the development of Moors and his legacy will be enshrined in Moors history forever,” said Eales.

“He has been an absolute pleasure to work with and he has done a magnificentjob for the club. Our progress under his stewardship has been fantastic and he leaves a great foundation for future success.

“On behalf of the Board, all staff and I am sure all fans, I’d like to thank Tim for everything. He leaves the club with our best wishes for the future and will always be sure of the warmest of welcome at Damson Parkway.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for an exclusive report on that game and the latest news from across Non-League over the last seven days.

As well as exclusive match reports and pictures from all of Saturday’s fixtures in the Vanarama National League, the BetVictor-Sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League, the paper’s live coverage extends all the way to Steps 5 and 6.

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged National League, Solihul Moors FC, Solihull Moors, Tim Flowers, Vanarama, Vanarama National League