Storm Jorge couldn’t scare off campaigning Terrors supporters!

Storm Jorge wiped the clash between between Tooting and Mitcham United and Bracknell Town but it couldn’t stop one small band of south Londoners demonstrating their support for the final day of February’s Football v Homophobia campaign.

United’s mascot Terror the Tiger and a select group of committed fans are pictured getting together at Imperial Fields on Saturday to show their support for the now annual campaign despite seeing their fixture being washed out by the heavy rains and high winds battering Britain for a third weekend in a row.

The Terrors were delighted to back Football v Homophobia, organised once again this season to challenge discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression at all levels in football, albeit on a smaller scale.

Tooting & Mitcham United chair Caroline McRoyall said: “I have been a strong supporter of the FVH campaign since its inception and am pleased the club are able to demonstrate their support as well.

Even though our game has been postponed we are still proudly supporting Football v Homophobia at Tooting & Mitcham Utd ???????#UptheTerrors #EverybodyWelcome @FvHtweets @IsthmianLeague pic.twitter.com/IfdA1IFTLh — Tooting and Mitcham United FC (@OfficialTmufc) February 29, 2020

“It is so important that we continue to challenge all forms of discrimination and demonstrate that football is for everyone.”

