60% of Non-League matches postponed

It was officially the wettest February on record, but is that a strong enough reason to justify 60% of matches on February 29th being called off due to a “waterlogged pitch”?

That is 86 matches at Step 3 and 4, out of 142, as recorded by The Non-League Paper.

In fact some clubs missed several matches during the month. Whereas, at Step 5 and 6 most games proceeded. Is that because, at this level clubs don’t mind playing in poorer conditions, or perhaps it was because more clubs have access to an artificial surface, which allows games to go ahead?

Over the years there have been many arguments for and against artificial pitches and, a bit like marmite, some people love them, and some do not. Often perception is based on personal experience, and when playing at a certain level, we are confident that the majority view is positive. Players know that they will generally play on a safe, consistent and level pitch, when it is artificial, and that it is often much better than the natural grass they would normally play on.

Of course some players, more coaches and many fans, who repeatedly read negative comments, would prefer matches to be played on natural turf, and are OK with the occasional waterlogged pitch. But does it make sense? Certainly not from a financial viewpoint, where revenue is lost, fixture congestion becomes a real challenge for clubs and players, and even for the spectator whose Saturday’s entertainment is now affected.

This dilemma is not unique to the UK, and other European countries face even worse weather and ground conditions. But, generally there is a more positive attitude towards the benefits of an artificial pitch and they have become the norm in many countries, rather than the exception.

At CCGrass, the world’s largest producer of artificial turf, we have experience in providing FIFA tested fields around the world. We know how to provide a playing surface and system that is far more advanced than those from a few years ago, or those that are seen at the local leisure centre or school.

In the UK, we work with specialist construction partners, experienced in building sports facilities. Our pitches meet the game’s highest requirements, are safe, free draining and available in nearly all types of weather (we accept that a heavy dump of snow is one challenge we can’t guarantee to beat).

For more information on CCGrass, our surfaces and how an artificial turf pitch could transform your club, Jamie Forrester, ex-Leeds United player, is the CCGrass National Business Development Manager, and is here to offer his knowledge and advice to you.

Contact Jamie on 07825 368059 and reduce the risk that your club’s result will show two big Ps with the words “Match postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.”

Email jamie.forrester@ccgrasseurope.com