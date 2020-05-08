Simon Weaver isn’t holding back after rival’s numbers on NL Full Time!

Harrogate Town’s Simon Weaver was the only star guest the NL Full Time podcast wanted this week after record numbers of fans heard last weekend’s no-holds barred interview with AFC Barrow’s Ian Evatt!

Biting at the heels of the National League’s leaders in second spot before the coronavirus, Weaver has plenty to say himself on football’s lockdown and whether possible play-offs and promotion to the EFL could yet giving meaning to the season.

No key question is left unasked as the whole NL Full Time team turned out ‘remotely’ to quiz the promotion-hunting boss on his views on the National League’s big decisions to come and ambitions for the Wetherby Rd outfit where his own dad is chairman!

NL Full Time’s Chris Pratt said: “It really is a must listen as Simon grants us a substantial part of his afternoon and as always is open and honest with his responses.

Here is a snippet from our latest podcast with @HarrogateTown manager @SimonWeaver15. Want to hear more? Then subscribe via iTunes or Spotify or listen at https://t.co/eYwMcqleHF pic.twitter.com/KNEHPBzfyS — NL Full Time (@NLFullTime) May 5, 2020

“Luke Edwards spoke to Ian Herring who left National League South Hungerford Town and Rob Worrall speaks to Mr FA Cup Factfile himself, Phil Annets, as he launches an exciting new series.”

NL Full Time

NL Full Time returned last September with their usual smorgasbord of National League chat and interviews smattered with titbits, gossip and news.

The podcast was originally launched in January 2017 by The NLP’s Stockport County writer Chris Pratt and Brandon Smith to provide a Final Score-type show on Saturday evenings.

It later morphed into its current format, a Sunday podcast focusing on the big news and stories around National League’s three divisions. Smith, a student who followed Bognor Regis Town, now commentates on FIFA X Box and PlayStation tournaments all over the world.

As well as Pratt, four other journalists and Non-League broadcasters contribute regularly to the show, BBC Surrey’s Aldershot commentator Rob Worrall, AFC Telford’s media man Dickie Worton, Hyde United scribe Luke Edwards and snapper and Met Police supporter Thom Lang.

Entitled ‘Weaver Real Shot’ and available on Audioboom, iTunes and Spotify, click here to listen to the show. Every episode of NL Full Time is also available to download with the most listened to shows topping the online archive!

Follow the podcast in Twitter @NLFullTime and comment on Non-League’s big issues to set the agenda for the next show!

