National League System club allocations confirmed at Steps 3-6 for 2020-21 season

Posted on by in Features, Latest News with

The Football Association has today provided confirmation of club allocations across Steps 3-6 of the National League System for the 2020-21 season.

The allocations follow meetings of The FA’s Alliance and Leagues Committees and are subject to:

Ratification by The FA Council;

The FA’s appeals process;

Continued compliance with The FA’s Rules and Regulations, including ground grading and club licensing.

Whilst these allocations are understood to be accurate as at the date of these documents, The FA has received applications from two clubs to be placed in the NLS which have currently not been determined.

It is therefore possible that up to two further clubs may be allocated to the NLS for the 2020-21 season. If that is the case, The FA will provide an update as soon as reasonably possible.

Once the National League has concluded the 2019-20 season, The FA will also confirm the club allocations for Steps 1 and 2 in due course.