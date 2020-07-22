Southern League light after FA confirm Blackfield & Langley demotion

The new Southern League season will be running a club short after the return of Blackfield & Langley to Step 5 was confirmed by the Football Association.

The Watersiders will kick off the 2020/21 campaign in the Sydenhams Football League Wessex Premier Division after the FA granted the request they made earlier this year to take voluntary relegation from the Southern League Premier Division South.

The decision was confirmed on Monday when the governing body published the make-up of next season’s National League System. As a result, the division has been been reduced to 21 clubs.

Established in 1935, the Hampshire outfit only won promotion a year ago under former manager Glenn Howes. He was succeeded by Fawzi Saadi last month as the Watersiders told fans they were “going down to build back up”.

BREAKING: The Football Association has confirmed club allocations for Steps 3-6 of the National League System for the 2020-21 season. Full list here:https://t.co/1yAbJdED8d — The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) July 21, 2020

