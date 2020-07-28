Burgess Hill Town smash fundraising target to light up Leylands Park

Burgess Hill Town are looking forward to lighting up their Leylands Park home when the new season kicks off after smashing a £10,000 fundraising target for new floodlights.

Renamed the More Than Tyres Stadium earlier this month, the home of the Isthmian League South East Division club will be sporting new state-of-the-art floodlights thanks to the success of their ‘Light Up Leylands’ campaign.

Launched only three weeks ago on 10 July, Hillians fans, players and sponsors passed the £10k milestone on Monday with 11 days to go. At lunchtime today (Tuesday), the total stood £10,210.

According to a statement from the delighted Hillians, the Crowdfunder appeal is being left open until 8 August to help raise more cash for further ground improvements.

The Hillians told fans: “Following the launch of our Crowdfunder campaign back on July 10th, you have absolutely smashed our target with eleven days to go!

“A massive thank you to everyone who donated to our Light Up Leylands campaign! We have received generous donations from players, supporters and local businesses.

“There are still chances for you to get involved, with our new stretch target. Any extra contributions will go towards further improvements around the ground. Our Crowdfunder remains open until August 8th, so there’s still time to check out our our campaign page!”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper from this weekend for all the action from the play-offs and much more!

In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.

Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!

Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!

The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it. Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @Official_BHTFC/Twitter



This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Burgess Hill Town, Burgess Hill Town FC, Isthmian League