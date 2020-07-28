Ex-Corby and Rugby Town boss Gary Mills is back as St Ives coach

FA Trophy-winning former Corby Town and Rugby Town boss Gary Mills is back in the Southern League as the new first team coach at St Ives.

Most recently with Northampton Town’s academy, Mills started work alongside manager Ricky Marheineke at the Southern League Premier Division Central’s Saints this week following his appointment at Westwood Road on Sunday.

The former Rushden & Diamonds, Crawley Town, Kettering Town, Stevenage Borough, Mansfield Town and Lincoln City midfielder’s achievements as a player include winning the FA Trophy and league winners medals at Conference North, Conference Premier and Football League Third Division levels.

Mills, pictured, took his first steps in management as number two at Wrexham followed by a spell as assistant manager at National League newboys King’s Lynn Town.

Mills joins the Ives coaching staff https://t.co/ra3gnYKTA3 — St Ives Town FC (@stivestownfc) July 26, 2020

The UEFA A licence coach made his managerial debut at Rugby in 2015 before taking over at Corby Town a year later in October 2016.

As Northampton Town lead coach at under-16 level, his success in recent seasons has included winning the EFL Youth Alliance South East Division in both 2018/19 and 2019/20.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @stivestownfc/Twitter



