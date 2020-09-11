Non-League Finals Day postponed after Government test event ruling

The Football Association have postponed Non-League Finals Day at Wembley after the latest government ruling that saw planned test events capped at 1,000 spectators.

On Wednesday, the DCMS announced that planned pilot events to test the return of spectators to sports stadia were being revised following the recent rise in positive coronavirus cases.

The FA Trophy and FA Vase finals were one of the planned events and it had been hoped up to 10,000 people could attend.

Concord Rangers, who will play the winners of Notts County and Harrogate Town, booked their place in the Trophy final, while Hebburn Town and Consett will go head-to-head for the FA Vase.

The semi-finals were played last Saturday over one leg with the FA determined to finish the 2019-20 competition.

A statement from The FA read: “Following the updated Government Covid-19 guidelines for sports events, we have regrettably decided to postpone Non-League Finals Day, which was due to take place on Sunday 27 September.

“We understand how important it is for the participating clubs fans to be able to attend and therefore will rearrange at a date to be confirmed.

“We will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities on how we can bring spectators back in a safe and secure manner and further information will be confirmed in due course.”

Non-League Finals Day was one of several planned test events around the country and across different sports.

Crowds at Steps 3 and below of the National League System have been allowed back in but clubs at Steps 1 and 2 are still pushing for the green light for their gates to open soon.

