FA Cup fourth round qualifying draw 2020/21

The draw for the Emirates FA Cup fourth round qualifying has been made.

Ties will be played on the weekend of Saturday, October 24.

Following the third round qualifying ties across the country this week, this draw sees 23 clubs from the National League join the competition for the first time this season.

In total, there are 63 clubs involved in the draw with 31 ties being pulled out, split into 12 ties in the North section and 19 ties in the South region.

And with a spot in the first round proper up for grabs, it’s represents being one step away from a stab at causing an upset for those Non-League teams hungry to make a name for themselves.

Due to Macclesfield Town’s expulsion from the National League and subsequently the Emirates FA Cup, there was an odd number of clubs entering the draw.

As a result, the final club left in the Northern Section of the draw, that isn’t drawn to play in a tie in the fourth round qualifying, will receive an automatic bye to the first round proper. This club will also receive the prize fund payment applicable for the fourth round qualifying.

Northern section:

Darlington v Cambridge City

Stafford Rangers v Skelmersdale United

Solihull Moors v Wrexham

Banbury United v Bury Town

South Shields v FC Halifax Town

Ilkeston Town v Hartlepool United

FC United v Guiseley

Brackley Town v Marske United

King’s Lynn Town v Notts County

Stockport County v Chesterfield

AFC Fylde v Altrincham

Chester v Marine

*Chorley receive the bye to the first round proper*

Southern section:

Maidenhead United v Cray Valley PM

Canvey Island v Cray Wanderers

Wealdstone v Hayes & Yeading United

Sutton United v Bromley

Tonbridge Angels v Taunton Town

Hemel Hempstead Town v Hampton & Richmond Borough

Aldershot Town v Woking

Maldon & Tiptree v Haringey Borough

Dagenham & Redbridge v Hartley Wintney

Leiston v Barnet

Weymouth v Oxford City

Eastbourne Borough v Dulwich Hamlet

Eastleigh v Weston-super-Mare

Sholing v Torquay United

Bath City v Havant & Waterlooville

Boreham Wood v Wimborne Town

Yeovil Town v Dover Athletic

Bishop’s Stortford v St Albans City

Concord Rangers v Chippenham Town

