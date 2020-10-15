FA Cup fourth round qualifying draw 2020/21

The draw for the Emirates FA Cup fourth round qualifying has been made.
Ties will be played on the weekend of Saturday, October 24.
Following the third round qualifying ties across the country this week, this draw sees 23 clubs from the National League join the competition for the first time this season.
In total, there are 63 clubs involved in the draw with 31 ties being pulled out, split into 12 ties in the North section and 19 ties in the South region.
And with a spot in the first round proper up for grabs, it’s represents being one step away from a stab at causing an upset for those Non-League teams hungry to make a name for themselves.
Due to Macclesfield Town’s expulsion from the National League and subsequently the Emirates FA Cup, there was an odd number of clubs entering the draw.
As a result, the final club left in the Northern Section of the draw, that isn’t drawn to play in a tie in the fourth round qualifying, will receive an automatic bye to the first round proper. This club will also receive the prize fund payment applicable for the fourth round qualifying.
Northern section:
Darlington v Cambridge City
Stafford Rangers v Skelmersdale United
Solihull Moors v Wrexham
Banbury United v Bury Town
South Shields v FC Halifax Town
Ilkeston Town v Hartlepool United
FC United v Guiseley
Brackley Town v Marske United
King’s Lynn Town v Notts County
Stockport County v Chesterfield
AFC Fylde v Altrincham
Chester v Marine
*Chorley receive the bye to the first round proper*
Southern section:
Maidenhead United v Cray Valley PM
Canvey Island v Cray Wanderers
Wealdstone v Hayes & Yeading United
Sutton United v Bromley
Tonbridge Angels v Taunton Town
Hemel Hempstead Town v Hampton & Richmond Borough
Aldershot Town v Woking
Maldon & Tiptree v Haringey Borough
Dagenham & Redbridge v Hartley Wintney
Leiston v Barnet
Weymouth v Oxford City
Eastbourne Borough v Dulwich Hamlet
Eastleigh v Weston-super-Mare
Sholing v Torquay United
Bath City v Havant & Waterlooville
Boreham Wood v Wimborne Town
Yeovil Town v Dover Athletic
Bishop’s Stortford v St Albans City
Concord Rangers v Chippenham Town
