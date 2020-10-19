FA Trophy: Third qualifying round draw made at Wembley

The top flights of the Northern Premier, Southern and Isthmian leagues are running the rule over their first opponents in the Buildbase FA Trophy following Monday’s third qualifying round draw.

Made at lunchtime at Wembley as Step 3 clubs entered the competition, the 73 ties are set to be played over the weekend of Saturday 31 October.

The winners will receive £2,450 from the FA’s prize fund with the losers pocketing £625.

The draw was made after the second qualifying round was played over the weekend.

? The @BuildbaseUK FA Trophy third round qualifying draw has been made ? pic.twitter.com/9J3USKySfV — The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) October 19, 2020

FA Trophy third qualifying round

FC United of Manchester v Marske United

Atherton Collieries v City of Liverpool

Hyde United v Frickley Athletic

Warrington Town v Lancaster City

Kendal Town v Buxton

Ashton United v Clitheroe

Radcliffe v Bamber Bridge

Scarborough Athletic v Witton Albion

Pickering Town v Runcorn Linnets

Marine v Stalybridge Celtic

Glossop North End v Workington AFC

South Shields v Colne

Morpeth Town v Whitby Town

Newcastle Town v Nuneaton Borough

Evesham United v Leek Town

Redditch United v Nantwich Town

Tamworth v Banbury United

Bromsgrove Sporting v Coleshill Town

AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Ilkeston Town

Yaxley v Grantham Town

Loughborough Dynamo v Bedford Town

Rushall Olympic v Barwell

Mickleover v Dereham Town

Coalville Town v Matlock Town

Peterborough Sports v Gainsborough Trinity

Stourbridge v Stamford AFC

Basford United v Alvechurch

Corby Town v Hednesford Town

St Neots Town v Worksop Town

St Ives Town v Stafford Rangers

Stratford Town v Kidsgrove Athletic

Maldon & Tiptree v Kingstonian

Hastings United v Ashford Town (Middx)

Leiston v Worthing

Burgess Hill Town v Harrow Borough

Marlow v Berkhamsted

Needham Market v Three Bridges

Bowers & Pitsea v Hornchurch

Royston Town v Hythe Town

East Thurrock United v Cheshunt

Faversham Townv Haringey Borough

Walton Casuals v Folkestone Invicta

Merstham v Carshalton Athletic

Coggeshall Town v Wingate & Finchley

Kings Langley v Brightlingsea Regent

Lowestoft Town v Lewes

Biggleswade Town v Heybridge Swifts

Aveley v Beaconsfield Town

Uxbridge v Hayes & Yeading United

Enfield Town v Ramsgate

Barking v Sittingbourne

Bishop’s Stortford v Brentwood Town

Hitchin Town v Herne Bay

Bognor Regis Town v Tooting & Mitcham United

Whitehawk v Cray Wanderers

Aylesbury United v Margate

Leatherhead v Potters Bar Town

Chesham United v Whyteleafe

Horsham v Welwyn Garden City

Felixstowe & Walton United v Metropolitan Police

Corinthian Casuals v Hendon

Frome Town v Farnborough

Taunton Town v Truro City

Bracknell Town v Cinderford Town

Dorchester Town v Gosport Borough

Moneyfields v Kidlington

Thame United v Wimborne Town

Salisbury v Tiverton Town

Wantage Town v North Leigh

Hartley Wintney v Poole Town

Weston Super Mare v Larkhall Athletic

Highworth Town v Swindon Supermarine

Yate Town v Bideford AFC

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @NonLeaguePaper/Twitter