FA Trophy: Third qualifying round draw made at Wembley

The top flights of the Northern Premier, Southern and Isthmian leagues are running the rule over their first opponents in the Buildbase FA Trophy following Monday’s third qualifying round draw.
Made at lunchtime at Wembley as Step 3 clubs entered the competition, the 73 ties are set to be played over the weekend of Saturday 31 October.
The winners will receive £2,450 from the FA’s prize fund with the losers pocketing £625.
The draw was made after the second qualifying round was played over the weekend.
FA Trophy third qualifying round
FC United of Manchester v Marske United
Atherton Collieries v City of Liverpool
Hyde United v Frickley Athletic
Warrington Town v Lancaster City
Kendal Town v Buxton
Ashton United v Clitheroe
Radcliffe v Bamber Bridge
Scarborough Athletic v Witton Albion
Pickering Town v Runcorn Linnets
Marine v Stalybridge Celtic
Glossop North End v Workington AFC
South Shields v Colne
Morpeth Town v Whitby Town
Newcastle Town v Nuneaton Borough
Evesham United v Leek Town
Redditch United v Nantwich Town
Tamworth v Banbury United
Bromsgrove Sporting v Coleshill Town
AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Ilkeston Town
Yaxley v Grantham Town
Loughborough Dynamo v Bedford Town
Rushall Olympic v Barwell
Mickleover v Dereham Town
Coalville Town v Matlock Town
Peterborough Sports v Gainsborough Trinity
Stourbridge v Stamford AFC
Basford United v Alvechurch
Corby Town v Hednesford Town
St Neots Town v Worksop Town
St Ives Town v Stafford Rangers
Stratford Town v Kidsgrove Athletic
Maldon & Tiptree v Kingstonian
Hastings United v Ashford Town (Middx)
Leiston v Worthing
Burgess Hill Town v Harrow Borough
Marlow v Berkhamsted
Needham Market v Three Bridges
Bowers & Pitsea v Hornchurch
Royston Town v Hythe Town
East Thurrock United v Cheshunt
Faversham Townv Haringey Borough
Walton Casuals v Folkestone Invicta
Merstham v Carshalton Athletic
Coggeshall Town v Wingate & Finchley
Kings Langley v Brightlingsea Regent
Lowestoft Town v Lewes
Biggleswade Town v Heybridge Swifts
Aveley v Beaconsfield Town
Uxbridge v Hayes & Yeading United
Enfield Town v Ramsgate
Barking v Sittingbourne
Bishop’s Stortford v Brentwood Town
Hitchin Town v Herne Bay
Bognor Regis Town v Tooting & Mitcham United
Whitehawk v Cray Wanderers
Aylesbury United v Margate
Leatherhead v Potters Bar Town
Chesham United v Whyteleafe
Horsham v Welwyn Garden City
Felixstowe & Walton United v Metropolitan Police
Corinthian Casuals v Hendon
Frome Town v Farnborough
Taunton Town v Truro City
Bracknell Town v Cinderford Town
Dorchester Town v Gosport Borough
Moneyfields v Kidlington
Thame United v Wimborne Town
Salisbury v Tiverton Town
Wantage Town v North Leigh
Hartley Wintney v Poole Town
Weston Super Mare v Larkhall Athletic
Highworth Town v Swindon Supermarine
Yate Town v Bideford AFC
