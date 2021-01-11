FA Cup giantkillers Chorley paired with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round

Chorley will host Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round of the FA Cup

Jamie Vermiglio said he was “made up” after his FA Cup giantkillers Chorley were handed a crunch fourth-round draw against Premier League opposition.

Vermiglio’s Magpies got the perfect reward for seeing off a youthful Derby County at Victory Park on Saturday by being drawn against Nuno Espirito Santo’s star-studded Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And the Chorley chief recalled another famous day in the club’s history, when current chairman Ken Wright led the side to a 3-0 victory over Wolves in the first round of the FA Cup back in 1986.

“That’s what we really wanted, Premier League opposition,” Vermiglio told the BBC live at Stockport County’s Edgeley Park ahead of the Hatters’ third-round tie against West Ham United.

“And there’s a bit of history because, in 1986, Chorley played against Wolves, at home, and beat them 3-0. We just need to do that again.

“Ken Wright has been around the club for many many years, so it’s a big game for him, big draw for him, and big draw for everyone, so I’m made up with that.”

If Chorley do repeat history and cause another huge FA Cup upset, they will be at home again in the fifth round – with Premier League opposition again very likely.

They will take on Southampton or Shrewsbury Town or FA Cup holders Arsenal on home soil.

The draw took place just minutes before Stockport County’s home clash with West Ham United. The winners of that tie will host League One side Doncaster Rovers with a dream trip to either Manchester United or Liverpool the prize for the winners.

The fourth round ties take place on the weekend of January 22-25.