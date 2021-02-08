FA Trophy: Quarter-final draw: Hornchurch handed 500-mile round trip to Darlington

Hornchurch’s Liam Nash wheels away after his stoppage-time winner sealed an epic 5-4 victory in the FA Trophy against Maidstone United on Saturday. Next up for the Urchins is a trip to Darlington. Picture: Media Image

Hornchurch’s reward for their epic 5-4 victory over Maidstone United on Saturday is a gruelling 500-mile FA Trophy quarter-final trip to Darlington.

The Isthmian Premier League Urchins – the lowest team left in the competition – take on a Quakers side, who beat National League Wealdstone 4-1 at the weekend.

Urchins boss Mark Stimson is going in search of a fifth FA Trophy success having lifted the cup three times as a manager and once as a player.

Elsewhere, National League leaders Torquay United make the trip to Woking, while Notts County, who reached the semi-final in their first ever FA Trophy campaign last year, host National League South side Oxford City.

In the final tie, National league North Hereford – 1-0 winners over Leamington on Saturday – make the trip to either Aldershot Town and Chesterfield, whose fifth round tie was postponed at the weekend due to coronavirus symptoms in the Chesterfield camp.

Ties are to be played on February 27.

Quarter-final draw

Notts County v Oxford City

Darlington v Hornchurch

Aldershot Town or Chesterfield v Hereford

Woking v Torquay United