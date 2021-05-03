Non-League Finals Day 2019-20: TEAM NEWS – Buildbase FA Vase – Consett AFC v Hebburn Town

Team news from Wembley ahead of the Buildbase FA Vase 2019-20 between Consett AFC and Hebburn Town.
Twin brothers Arjun and Amar Purewal will go head-to-head this afternoon.
Terry Mitchell has told The NLP of his pride at becoming the manager to end Consett’s long wait to reach Wembley.
Hebburn Town are also in contention for the 2020-21 FA Vase final having reached the quarter-finals. Their game against Warrington Rylands has been pushed back to this coming Saturday to allow them to prepare fully for this afternoon’s big clash.
Non-League Finals Day is free-to-air on BT Sport. The game is being played behind closed doors because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In an exclusive interview, the FA’s Director of Professional Game Relations Andy Ambler explained the challenges around fitting in Non-League Finals Day into the calendar and why fans can’t attend games.
Consett AFC:
1. Kyle Hayles (GK)
2. Jermaine Metz
3. Darren Holden
4. Matthew Slocombe
5. Arjun Purewal (C)
6. Ross Wilkinson
7. Jake Orrell
8. Calvin Smith
9. Dale Pearson
12. Matthew Cornish
14. Ali Alshabeeb
Substitutes:
21. Josh Wilson (GK)
10. Luke Carr
11. Nicholas Allen
15. Daniel Marriott
16. Simon Jacab
17. Max Russell
18. Carl Lawson
Manager: Terry Mitchell
Hebburn Town:
1. Mark Foden (GK)
2. Daniel Groves
3. Darren Lough
4. Robbie Spence
5. Louis Storey (C)
6. Daniel Carson
7. Thomas Potter
8. Michael McKeown
9. Graeme Armstrong
10. Michael Richardson
14. Amar Purewal
Substitutes:
21. Kieran Hunter (GK)
11. Oliver Martin
12. Jack Donaghy
14. Carl Taylor
15. Luke Hudson
19. Damen Mullen
20. Angelos Eleftheriadis
Manager: Kevin Bolam
Referee: Michael Salisbury