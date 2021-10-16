STEVE HILL: Reliving FA Cup glory – and the pain!

Steve HILL

HILLY’S AWAY DAYS

FA CUP BRINGS MAGIC & MISERY

BAGS OF POTENTIAL: As a long-suffering fan of Chester, just be grateful for being in the velvet bag this weekend

PICTURE: The FA

I was into the FA Cup before I was into football. The first live televised game I can remember watching was the 1979 final, a dingdong-do between Arsenal and Manchester United.

Transfixed by this five-goal thriller, I had little concept as to why those teams were playing or how the competition worked.

Then as now, it will have begun several months earlier and featured hundreds of clubs, one of ...