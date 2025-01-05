It’s time to earn our Spurs!

By James Smith

TAMWORTH v TOTTENHAM

Sunday January 12, Kick-Off: 12.30pm

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Tamworth players can’t hide their delight after beating local rivals Burton Albion on penalties in the last round

PICTURE: Alamy

ALL the pressure is on Tottenham Hotspur as they travel to face National League Tamworth in the FA Cup next Sunday, according to Lambs captain Ben Milnes.

The TV cameras will head to The Lamb for the lunchtime kick off as Tamworth look to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history, while Premier League giants Spurs look to avoid a major cup...