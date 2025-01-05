It’s time to earn our Spurs!

By James Smith
TAMWORTH v TOTTENHAM
Sunday January 12, Kick-Off: 12.30pm
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Tamworth players can’t hide their delight after beating local rivals Burton Albion on penalties in the last round
PICTURE: Alamy
ALL the pressure is on Tottenham Hotspur as they travel to face National League Tamworth in the FA Cup next Sunday, according to Lambs captain Ben Milnes.
The TV cameras will head to The Lamb for the lunchtime kick off as Tamworth look to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history, while Premier League giants Spurs look to avoid a major cup...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login