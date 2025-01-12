Boss Singh next to quit crisis club Celts

STEP DOWN: Pav Singh

MANAGER Pav Singh last night walked out of Farsley Celtic in the wake of a player exodus at the crisis club.

Singh’s departure follows that of club captain and record appearance maker Chris Atkinson after seven years with the Celts and exciting Celtic have spent all of Celts hotseat back in bassador, said: “This has “I never wavered in my the current season away September following not been an easy choice dedication to the players, young forward DJ Campton-Sturridge. village, groundsharing ton Donaldson and de-right time for both my- this club so special.” from the West Yorkshire the departure of Clay- but I believe this is the staff and fans who make

The exits come on 70 miles away at Buxton spite not playing ‘home’ self and the club to embark on new journeys. statement: “This was a

Barthorpe said in a the back of an NLP exclusive last week where The Citadel that were Celts three points clear “I gave everything I difficult one for me as amid delays to work at matches, has guided the underfire chairman meant to be completed of the National League had to this role. Every Pav is a close friend but I Paul Barthorpe scotched over the summer. North drop zone. ounce of energy, passion understand his reasoning rumours of players not Singh, an FA Licensed Singh, who has agreed and belief was poured and the opportunities he being paid. Tutor, took over the to continue as a club am-into leading this club. has.”