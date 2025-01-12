FA Cup hero Peaks gets his reward of new terms

By Jon Couch

THE legacy of Tamworth’s FA Cup journey has already taken hold after manager Andy Peaks signed a new full-time, long-term contract with the club.

Peaks, who has been in charge since February 2022, led the Lambs to back-to-back promotions from the Southern League at Step 3, winning National League North last season.

Now the 53-year-old former AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss will leave his job as a support worker at Tresham College in Kettering to become the Lambs’ first ever full-time boss.

Peaks said: “I am delighted to of accepted the offer to go full-time with the club which ...