We had spirit, we feared no-one

FA CUP PREVIEW: MILLWALL v DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE

By MATT BADCOCK

TOY metal detectors, chore-graphed celebrations on They Think It’s All Over, a hat-trick of epic runs to the third round and even beyond – they don’t make them quite like Dagenham & Redbridge’s FA Cup kings of the early noughties.

Daggers made it to round three in 2001, 2002 and 2003, when they also beat Plymouth Argyle to reach the fourth round.

Locked in Conference title battles at the same time, they were a group of uncompromising, and talented, players who just loved causing an upset.

GLORY DAYS: Dagenham & Re...