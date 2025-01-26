Owner hands himself top job

By Neil Harvey
AXE: Danny Kedwell
ASHFORD United co-owner Lloyd Hume dismissed manager Danny Kedwell after a stuttering run of form – and then promptly took on the job himself.
Kedwell, 41, was axed after eight months in the Nuts & Bolts hotseat following Saturday’s 3-1defeat by Sevenoaks Town – their third successive loss in Isthmian South East.
United sat 10th place in the league, seven points offa play-offplace before yesterday, but that wasn’t enough for the former Gillingham, AFC Wimbledon and Ebbsfleet United striker to keep his job.
Kedwell appeared in The NLP just a fortnight ...
