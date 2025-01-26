FA VASE FACTFILE: Shields alone in eyeing a Wembley return

By Phil Annets @FAVASEFACTFILE

EVEN though half of the clubs still involved in this season’s FA Vase are appearing in the fifth round for the first ever time, there is also still a former winner looking to return to Wembley ten years after their last visit.

Northern League side North Shields host Whitchurch Alport for whom victory would match their best run to the quarter-finals from three years ago.

Another former quarter-finalist is Crook Town, also from the Northern League, looking to repeat the feat from 19 years ago with a victory at Heanor Town – one of the eight clubs appearing in t...